[November 16, 2018] New BLOCK 30 Index Launches For Crypto Trading Markets

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCK 30 Labs announced today the global release of its BLOCK 30 Index for the digital trading ("Crypto") markets. The BLOCK 30 Index is one of the first US indexes to help investors track multiple factors beyond bitcoin, including: Market Cap, Asset Price, Trading Volume, Sector Weighting, Market Sentiment and an Index Committee. "We studied the historical indexes of the past – many of which are still in use today - took that learning and applied some new innovations for the digital trading markets," said BLOCK 30 Labs Founder, Brian McLaren Foote. "Digital trading is less than 10 years old and the early parallels to the Dow and the S+P 500 are eye opening." The BLOCK 30 index will be issued alongside the thematic sector indexes and a comprehensive TV media ticker, including: BLOCK 5, BLOCK 30, LOCK 100, BLOCK 500, BLOCK 2000, BLOCK ASIA, BLOCK Finance, BLOCK Energy, BLOCK Transports, BLOCK Logistics, etc.



"With hundreds of blockchain projects planning to go public through STO's (Security Token Offerings) in 2019, this kind of sophisticated index tracking will be important for global markets, thematic sector coverage and investor protection," said Ryan Ballantyne, Sr. Vice President of Reality Shares ETF's. "The original 12 Dow stocks were mostly Railroads and Cotton, none of which are even in the Dow 30 today. You need to build an index that can reflexively track the lifecycles of a new trading market and BLOCK 30 Labs is solving for that 10-20 years out. As these markets mature, coverage beyond bitcoin will be critical."

"There has been so much confusion on how to accurately measure the broader performance of this new asset class," said Jared Tate, Founder of Digibyte, one of the core holdings in the BLOCK 30 Index. "BLOCK 30 is a major step forward towards getting an accurate gauge on the overall health of the market." BLOCK 30 Labs US is headquartered in San Diego, CA and includes a network of global blockchain technologists, computer scientists, economists, financial engineers, researchers and global media alumni from Yale, Harvard, Georgetown, Wharton, Duke, Stanford, UCSB and UCLA - working to improve the quality of coverage around blockchain and the digital trading markets. Contact: Brian McLaren Foote

Email: Brian@block30labs.com

Direct: 650.784.6781

