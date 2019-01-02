|
|[November 15, 2018]
New Intel-powered Sector 5 E3 Chromebook for Education, Business and Consumer
Sector 5, Inc. (OTC: SFIV), a fast-growing OEM provider of computers and
computer equipment, is releasing its Sector 5 E3 Chromebook in the
United States. The new device features a powerful Intel (News - Alert) quad-core
processor with HD graphics, support for the latest high-speed
technologies, and the ability to lay-flat for group sharing of
touch-screen apps, all in a rugged yet refined package that is
affordable for everyone.
Key Benefits:
-
Powerful Intel Celeron® quad-core processor that is 1.3x faster than
previous generation systems, with single core performance up to 2.2GHz
-
Silent operation with no fans or air vents
-
High-quality stereo speakers generating up to 87dB of high-fidelity
audio
-
Anti-glare 11.6-inch HD display with IPS technology, 10-point
multi-touch, 16:9 1366x768 resolution, and an average of 220 nits
brightness
-
180-degree lay-flat hinge perfect for collaboration and classroom
settings
-
Intel HD graphics with 12 cores, providing up to 49% improvement in 3D
graphics and media encoding/decoding over prior generations
-
High-speed connectivity with Wi-Fi 5 at up to 867Mbps
-
Improved security with Bluetooth 4.2, along with a 250% increase in
speed, 10x greater packet capacity, and support for low-power IoT
devices
-
Latest high-tech I/O options with 2 USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports,
and combo headphone/headset jack
-
Support for high-capacity and high-speed microSD cards, including
microSDXC
-
Long lasting at up to 10 hours, with support for rapid charging 30W
USB-C power delivery
-
Supports mirroring and extending to external displays via Chromecast
or USB adapters
Erick Kuvshinikov, Sector 5's CEO, stated: "Today's consumers demand
excellence in their eletronics, with high-speed access to the web,
ability to accomplish tasks with ease, and security in knowing their
data is safe from viruses and hackers. Chrome OS provides that speed,
simplicity, and security demanded by modern users, and our new Sector 5
E3 Chromebook combines that with great technology at an affordable
price, giving widespread access to the tools needed for how we learn,
work, and live today."
Erick continued, "We believe that everyone should have access to the
tools and technologies needed to thrive. Sector 5 provides simple,
affordable, and common-sense solutions to modern problems."
Whether securely managing your finances, working at the desk or in the
field, retouching photos, or catching the latest movie, the Sector 5 E3
Chromebook is a solution for everyone with fast, reliable, and
affordable hardware, running Chrome OS, and providing access to over 2.5
million apps on the Google (News - Alert) Play Store*.
*Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC.
About Sector 5, Inc.
Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation
committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the
education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted
member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS
and Android (News - Alert) OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1
designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the
strengths of East and West to create products with the latest
technology, that are easy to use, and offer innovative features. We are
a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable
market-tailored solutions. Sector 5's promise to the world is defined by
our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service.
Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com
and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
https://www.sector-five.com/forward-looking-statement/
Web: www.sector-five.com
E-mail:
contact@sector-five.com
Phone (News - Alert):
(571) 348-1005
Facsimile: (703) 552-2000
