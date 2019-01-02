[November 15, 2018] New Intel-powered Sector 5 E3 Chromebook for Education, Business and Consumer

Sector 5, Inc. (OTC: SFIV), a fast-growing OEM provider of computers and computer equipment, is releasing its Sector 5 E3 Chromebook in the United States. The new device features a powerful Intel (News - Alert) quad-core processor with HD graphics, support for the latest high-speed technologies, and the ability to lay-flat for group sharing of touch-screen apps, all in a rugged yet refined package that is affordable for everyone. Key Benefits: Powerful Intel Celeron® quad-core processor that is 1.3x faster than previous generation systems, with single core performance up to 2.2GHz

Silent operation with no fans or air vents

High-quality stereo speakers generating up to 87dB of high-fidelity audio

Anti-glare 11.6-inch HD display with IPS technology, 10-point multi-touch, 16:9 1366x768 resolution, and an average of 220 nits brightness

180-degree lay-flat hinge perfect for collaboration and classroom settings

Intel HD graphics with 12 cores, providing up to 49% improvement in 3D graphics and media encoding/decoding over prior generations

High-speed connectivity with Wi-Fi 5 at up to 867Mbps

Improved security with Bluetooth 4.2, along with a 250% increase in speed, 10x greater packet capacity, and support for low-power IoT devices

Latest high-tech I/O options with 2 USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and combo headphone/headset jack

Support for high-capacity and high-speed microSD cards, including microSDXC

Long lasting at up to 10 hours, with support for rapid charging 30W USB-C power delivery

Supports mirroring and extending to external displays via Chromecast or USB adapters Erick Kuvshinikov, Sector 5's CEO, stated: "Today's consumers demand excellence in their eletronics, with high-speed access to the web, ability to accomplish tasks with ease, and security in knowing their data is safe from viruses and hackers. Chrome OS provides that speed, simplicity, and security demanded by modern users, and our new Sector 5 E3 Chromebook combines that with great technology at an affordable price, giving widespread access to the tools needed for how we learn, work, and live today."



Erick continued, "We believe that everyone should have access to the tools and technologies needed to thrive. Sector 5 provides simple, affordable, and common-sense solutions to modern problems." Whether securely managing your finances, working at the desk or in the field, retouching photos, or catching the latest movie, the Sector 5 E3 Chromebook is a solution for everyone with fast, reliable, and affordable hardware, running Chrome OS, and providing access to over 2.5 million apps on the Google (News - Alert) Play Store*.

*Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC. About Sector 5, Inc. Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS and Android (News - Alert) OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1 designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the strengths of East and West to create products with the latest technology, that are easy to use, and offer innovative features. We are a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable market-tailored solutions. Sector 5's promise to the world is defined by our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com. Forward-Looking Statement https://www.sector-five.com/forward-looking-statement/ Web: www.sector-five.com

E-mail: contact@sector-five.com

Phone (News - Alert) : (571) 348-1005

Facsimile: (703) 552-2000 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005737/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]