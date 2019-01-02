[November 15, 2018] New PayAnywhere Smart Terminal Offers a High-Powered, Seamless Payment Experience

TROY, Mich., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Bancard Holdings, LLC (NAB), an innovative payment technology company with a dynamic product platform, and parent company of PayAnywhere, today announced the PayAnywhere Smart Terminal. The PayAnywhere Smart Terminal is a sleek and efficient device powered by the robust and user-friendly features of the PayAnywhere application.

The PayAnywhere Smart Terminal allows merchants to accept payments, run their business and connect with their customers in a seamless and convenient way.

Preloaded with the PayAnywhere mobile app, the PayAnywhere Smart Terminal gives businesses the capability of inventory tracking, real-time reporting, and employee management – all of which are easily accessible through the PayAnywhere Inside portal, as well. "PayAnywhere strives to implement solutions for businesses that incorporate technological advancements, while blending ease of use and functionality," said Marc Gardner, president and CEO at North American Bancard. "Today's business owners need to be capable of accepting payments anytime and anywhere, and PayAnywhere is putting the power of commerce in their hand." The PayAnywhere Smart Terminal features sleek hardware including a five-inch touch screen, EMV chip card, NFC contactless and mgstripe reader, PIN debit capability, built-in receipt printer, front and back cameras for barcode scanning, and both 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity. This all-in-one device combines the convenience of a fully equipped smart terminal with the advanced functionality of PayAnywhere software to deliver a seamless and secure payment experience. The PayAnywhere Smart Terminal is available to business owners at a low, monthly software fee of $9.95.



The PayAnywhere Smart Terminal is part of the PayAnywhere Smart Solution suite, and is available to new and existing PayAnywhere businesses by contacting 877-840-1952. To learn more about the PayAnywhere Smart Terminal, please view the introduction video .

About PayAnywhere

PayAnywhere is the mobile payments platform for serious business. Created by North American Bancard Holdings, an award-winning leader in credit card processing, PayAnywhere provides merchants with the functional tools they need to drive business efficiency. PayAnywhere strives to be the point of meaningful interaction between merchants and their customers by leveraging knowledge and technology to build a platform for simplified business solutions. To join or learn more about the revolution in mobile payments, please visit www.payanywhere.com .

About North American Bancard Holdings

North American Bancard Holdings (NAB) is reimagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, online, and in-store environments. Serving more than 350,000 businesses and processing more than $50 billion in electronic payments annually, NAB delivers functional, frictionless solutions for our evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.nabancard.com .

