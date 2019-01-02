[November 15, 2018] New Results from Viz.ai Research Demonstrate Ability to Automatically Detect Suspected Large-Vessel Occlusion Stroke in Non Contrast CT Head Scans

Viz.ai, Inc., an applied artificial intelligence company, has further advanced the field of stroke imaging and workflow. Viz.ai has developed a novel method for the detection of signs of Large Vessel Occlusion Stroke (LVO) stroke in Non Contrast CT Head Scans (NCCT). Researchers from Emory University who independently assessed the new technology, will present a research study comparing the algorithm's read of a NCCT with CT angiogram-based ground truth at the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) 2018 Annual Meeting. Neuroimaging has expanded beyond its traditional diagnostic role and has become a critical tool in the evaluation and management of stroke. The objectives of imaging include prompt accurate diagnosis, treatment triage, prognosis prediction, and secondary preventative precautions. While capitalizing on the latest treatment options and expanding upon the "time is brain" doctrine, the ultimate goal of Viz.ai is to maximize the number of treated patients, minimize the time to treatment and improve the outcome of patients suffering stroke, one the most costly and morbid diseases. "Earlier detection and notification of suspected LVO stroke patients using a regular CT scan will open up the opportunities for treatment," said Raul Nogueira, MD, Professor of Neurology at Emory University and Director of Grady's Neuroendovascular Service. "This groundbreaking research further demonstrates the opportunities that artificial intelligence can offer in helping physicians make fast stroke triage decisions thereby broadening patient access to life-changing therapies." Non-contrast computed tomography (NCCT) is the ubiquitous first imaging stud for patients with suspected stroke. Signs like the Hyperdense Vessel Sign (HDVS) are one of the earliest identifiable findings in patients with acute ischemic stroke. Recognition of specific signs in the NCCT can aid the earlier diagnosis of large vessel occlusions (LVOs) and faster triage to endovascular reperfusion.



"Viz.ai is committed to developing novel technology to assist physicians in making faster decisions, and speed access to life saving treatment," said Chris Mansi, Neurosurgeon and CEO of Viz.ai. "AI based NCCT analysis has shown great potential in detecting potential LVO stroke patients earlier and could create a new paradigm of proactive stroke workflow based on the most commonly available imaging modality." The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting showcases the highest level of care for patients through increased collaboration in scientific research and by educating young professionals and training young investigators. The SVIN also aims to provide opportunities to connect leaders in the field and provide a common ground for dialogue and creation of practice and safety standards.

About Stroke Stroke is a leading cause of permanent disability, death and healthcare costs globally. According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability. When a stroke occurs, and the flow of oxygen-rich blood to a portion of the brain is blocked, 2 million brain cells die every minute meaning "Time is Brain". About Viz.ai, Inc. Viz.ai, is the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare. Viz.ai's mission is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered in the world, through intelligent software that promises to reduce time to treatment and improve access to care. Viz.ai's flagship product, Viz LVO, leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about stroke patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat. In February 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a De Novo clearance for Viz LVO, the first-ever computer-aided triage and notification software. Viz.ai announced its second FDA clearance for Viz CTP through the 510(k) pathway, offering healthcare providers an important tool for automated cerebral perfusion image analysis. Viz.ai is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Google (News - Alert) Ventures, Innovation Endeavors and DHVC. Related Links

