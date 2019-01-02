|
|[November 15, 2018]
|
New Results from Viz.ai Research Demonstrate Ability to Automatically Detect Suspected Large-Vessel Occlusion Stroke in Non Contrast CT Head Scans
Viz.ai, Inc., an applied artificial intelligence company, has further
advanced the field of stroke imaging and workflow. Viz.ai has developed
a novel method for the detection of signs of Large Vessel Occlusion
Stroke (LVO) stroke in Non Contrast CT Head Scans (NCCT). Researchers
from Emory University who independently assessed the new technology,
will present a research study comparing the algorithm's read of a NCCT
with CT angiogram-based ground truth at the Society of Vascular and
Interventional Neurology (SVIN) 2018 Annual Meeting.
Neuroimaging has expanded beyond its traditional diagnostic role and has
become a critical tool in the evaluation and management of stroke. The
objectives of imaging include prompt accurate diagnosis, treatment
triage, prognosis prediction, and secondary preventative precautions.
While capitalizing on the latest treatment options and expanding upon
the "time is brain" doctrine, the ultimate goal of Viz.ai is to maximize
the number of treated patients, minimize the time to treatment and
improve the outcome of patients suffering stroke, one the most costly
and morbid diseases.
"Earlier detection and notification of suspected LVO stroke patients
using a regular CT scan will open up the opportunities for treatment,"
said Raul Nogueira, MD, Professor of Neurology at Emory University and
Director of Grady's Neuroendovascular Service. "This groundbreaking
research further demonstrates the opportunities that artificial
intelligence can offer in helping physicians make fast stroke triage
decisions thereby broadening patient access to life-changing therapies."
Non-contrast computed tomography (NCCT) is the ubiquitous first imaging
stud for patients with suspected stroke. Signs like the Hyperdense
Vessel Sign (HDVS) are one of the earliest identifiable findings in
patients with acute ischemic stroke. Recognition of specific signs in
the NCCT can aid the earlier diagnosis of large vessel occlusions (LVOs)
and faster triage to endovascular reperfusion.
"Viz.ai is committed to developing novel technology to assist physicians
in making faster decisions, and speed access to life saving treatment,"
said Chris Mansi, Neurosurgeon and CEO of Viz.ai. "AI based NCCT
analysis has shown great potential in detecting potential LVO stroke
patients earlier and could create a new paradigm of proactive stroke
workflow based on the most commonly available imaging modality."
The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting
showcases the highest level of care for patients through increased
collaboration in scientific research and by educating young
professionals and training young investigators. The SVIN also aims to
provide opportunities to connect leaders in the field and provide a
common ground for dialogue and creation of practice and safety standards.
About Stroke
Stroke is a leading cause of permanent disability, death and healthcare
costs globally. According to the American Heart Association/American
Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), stroke is the fifth leading cause of death
in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability. When a stroke occurs, and
the flow of oxygen-rich blood to a portion of the brain is blocked, 2
million brain cells die every minute meaning "Time is Brain".
About Viz.ai, Inc.
Viz.ai, is the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare.
Viz.ai's mission is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered
in the world, through intelligent software that promises to reduce time
to treatment and improve access to care. Viz.ai's flagship product, Viz
LVO, leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive
information about stroke patients straight to a specialist who can
intervene and treat.
In February 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a
De Novo clearance for Viz LVO, the first-ever computer-aided triage and
notification software. Viz.ai announced its second FDA clearance for Viz
CTP through the 510(k) pathway, offering healthcare providers an
important tool for automated cerebral perfusion image analysis.
Viz.ai is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and backed by leading
Silicon Valley investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Google (News - Alert) Ventures,
Innovation Endeavors and DHVC.
