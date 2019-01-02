|
|[November 15, 2018]
New York Life Approves Largest Total Dividend Payout to Policy Owners in Company's History
New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer, today announced
that the company expects to pay eligible participating policy owners a
record dividend payout of $1.8 billion in 2019. This milestone will mark
the 165th consecutive year that New York Life has paid a
dividend to policy owners, underscoring the company's continued
financial strength.1 New York Life is the only major U.S.
mutual life insurance company2 to declare a record dividend
payout in each of the last five years.
According to CEO and Chairman Ted Mathas, "Paying dividends to our
eligible policy owners for the 165th consecutive year is New
York Life's mutual structure in action. This unparalleled consistency in
sharing our success reflects the disciplined execution of our
diversified business strategy and superior financial strength. As a
mutual company, our interests are aligned with those of our policy
owners, not Wall Street or shareholders, meaning the value we create is
carefully managed with their long-term interests in mind."
The dividend payout declared in 2018 follows an outstanding year of
performance. This year also marks the third anniversary of paying
dividends on participating Mutual Income Annuities. Income annuities
have grown to become a core retirement solution for millions of
Americans. New York Life and its subsidiaries remain the income annuity
leader according to LIMRA.3
With its success driven by the industry's largest, best-trained, and
highest-achieving4 agent force, New York Life remains one of
only to life insurance companies in the country with the highest
financial strength ratings currently awarded to life insurers by the
four major rating agencies5, reflecting a level of safety and
soundness that is unsurpassed in the industry.
In addition, surplus and asset valuation reserve remain strong at a
record $25.1 billion6, bolstered by the company's ability to
strategically manage its $252.9 billion general account6 and
successfully operate its portfolio of supporting businesses, which
deliver diversified revenue streams to support New York Life's financial
strength.
About New York Life
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com),
a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life
insurance company in the United States7 and one of the
largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New
York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement
income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the
highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life
insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies5.
1 Dividends are not guaranteed.
2 Based on publicly available information on New York Life's
peer mutual U.S. life insurers. This peer group is comprised of major
mutual U.S. insurance companies for whom life insurance is the primary
focus and primary line of business, and whose dividend information is
made publicly available.
3 Source (News - Alert): LIMRA as of 12/31/2017.
4 New York Life leads U.S. membership in the Million Dollar
Round Table (MDRT), the Premier Association of Financial Professionals®.
5 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of
7/30/2018: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service
(Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).
6 Surplus and general account as of 9/30/2018.
7 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within
Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/1/18.
For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
