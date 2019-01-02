|
New York Summit Taps Global Network to Shed Light on Future of Investment
More than 500 delegates from industry, government and policymaking will
debate how to make informed and responsible investments in an
ever-changing technological and geopolitical landscape at the RICS World
Built Environment Forum. This flagship event is sponsored by big names
in real estate, including Cushman & Wakefield Inc.
Headlining the event is Parag Khanna, named one of Esquire's "75
most influential people of the 21st Century," and featured in WIRED
magazine's "Smart List." He brings a global perspective to the
intertwined forces shaping investment in the built environment.
"Across the developed and developing world, cities are assuming an
ever-greater role in the overall health, wealth and happiness of the
planet's people," says Khanna. "At this pivotal point in human history,
innovative, ambitious and holistic approaches to issues such as rapidly
growing migrant populations and climate change are urgently required -
and both the public and private sectors have a vital role to play. In my
capacity as a keynote speaker at the fourth annual summit of the World
Built Environment Forum, I'm excited about the opportunity to
participate in this timely, global discussion."
Set for May 2019, the annual summit reconvenes to tackle "The future
of investment in real assets" and how we harness new technology to
mobilize the private capital investment needed to meet the growing
global demand for new infrastucture, new real estate and the renewal of
existing assets.
"Cities stand at the forefront of the world's challenges, and as the
world continues to urbanize, grapple with globalization and address the
impacts of climate change - cities are where the world's hopes and
opportunities lie," says Elizabeth Yee, Vice-President, Resilience
Finance at 100 Resilient Cities. Yee is leading a panel about Global
Cities. "Critical to the success of the cities' ability to build
resilience is the ability to deploy capital for maximum public benefit.
We need to understand how to evaluate both the financial viability and
resilience benefits of new infrastructure projects in the ever-complex
world we live in."
Also on the roster is John Busi, President, Newmark Knight Frank's
Valuation & Advisory, and one of the most innovative and respected
figures in property valuation globally.
"Enhanced automation in valuation, big data and artificial intelligence
are technological innovations that are shifting the construction and
real estate appraisal landscape," explains Busi. "What technology-driven
changes could happen over the short to medium term? How will technology
advances in real estate impact risk assessment and risk mitigation? Will
predictive analytics shift the valuation 'problem' from 'what is the
value?' to 'what will the value be?' These are just some of the
questions our industry needs to address and that we will explore at the
World Built Environment Forum Summit."
