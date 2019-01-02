|
|[November 15, 2018]
New Global IT Research Report Shows Public Cloud Only is not a Panacea; 91% State Hybrid Cloud is Ideal IT Model
Nutanix,
Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX),
a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the findings of
its first ever global Enterprise Cloud Index, measuring enterprise plans
for adopting private, hybrid and public clouds.* The new report found
enterprises plan to increase hybrid cloud usage, with 91% stating hybrid
cloud as the ideal IT model, but only 18% stating they have that model
today. The findings also revealed that application mobility across any
cloud is a top priority for 97% of respondents - with 88% of respondents
saying it would "solve a lot of my problems." Additionally, the report
found public cloud is not a panacea; IT decision makers ranked matching
applications to the right cloud environment as a critical capability,
and 35% of organizations using public clouds overspent their annual
budget. When asked to rank the primary benefits of hybrid cloud,
interoperability between cloud types (23%) and the ability to move
applications back and forth between clouds (16%) outranked cost (6%) and
security (5%) as the primary benefits.
Nutanix commissioned Vanson Bourne to survey IT decision makers about
where they are running their business applications today, where they
plan to run them in the future, challenges in setting up their cloud
environments and how their cloud initiatives stack up against other IT
projects and priorities. The survey resulted in approximately 2,300
respondents from multiple industries, business sizes and geographies in
the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific
and Japan (APJ) regions.
In roles centered on agility and digital transformation, IT teams
understand that runtime environments for enterprise apps change
constantly. Respondents indicated a need for greater orchestration and
application mobility across cloud environments, as they seek flexibility
to move apps to the "right" cloud on a more dynamic basis. In addition,
shadow I practices that circumvent enterprise IT teams are posing a
significant challenge to forecasting and controlling public cloud spend
with well over half of respondents (57%) reporting one or more incidents
of shadow IT.
Other key findings of the report include:
-
Hybrid cloud better addresses business needs over single public
cloud, including the price tag (News - Alert): 87% of respondents said that
hybrid cloud as an IT trend is having a positive impact on their
businesses, and more hybrid cloud users reported all their needs were
being met (49%) compared to single public cloud users (37%).
Furthermore, organizations that use public cloud spend 26% of their
annual IT budget on public cloud. Perhaps most striking is the fact
that only 6% using public cloud came in under budget, while nearly six
times as many (35%) overspent in their use of public cloud resources
-
Security is top of mind for determining workloads: 71% of
respondents surveyed for the report ranked data security and
regulatory compliance as the top factor in determining where to
provision their workloads. This was followed by performance at 62%,
ease of management at 53%, and cost at 52%.
-
App developers today are circumventing IT: 57% of respondents
said their developers are circumventing IT when it comes to deciding
where applications run, putting the organization at potential risk.
-
Finding hybrid IT talent is difficult: With clear benefits to a
hybrid model, respondents say scarcity of hybrid experts is a
challenge, with 54% claiming talent retention is part of the problem.
-
EMEA is expected to surpass the Americas with hybrid cloud
adoption: Regionally, the Americas reported greater use of hybrid
clouds now (22%) and within 12 months' time (31%). However, the
two-year outlook has EMEA (43%) surpassing the Americas' hybrid plans
(39%) and APJ (39%) catching up.
"As enterprises demand stronger application mobility and
interoperability, they are increasingly choosing hybrid cloud
infrastructure," said Ben Gibson (News - Alert), chief marketing officer for Nutanix.
"While the advent of public cloud has increased IT efficiency in certain
areas, hybrid cloud capabilities are the next step in providing the
freedom to dynamically provision and manage applications based on
business needs. However, the findings of this study reveal an important
gap in the market: organizations need IT talent to manage their hybrid
cloud models, especially in the next 12 to 24 months."
To learn more about the report and findings, please download the full
"Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index 2018", here.
*For the purposes of this study, hybrid cloud "describes the combined
use of at least one private cloud and at least one public cloud service,
with some degree of integration between the two cloud environments."
