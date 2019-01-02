[November 15, 2018] New Unitrends 10.3 Software Delivers Industry's First Cost Efficient, Instantly Accessible, Long-Term Data Retention Solution

1000 percent backup performance gains and 20 percent cost savings enable enterprise IT managers and MSPs to cost efficiently backup and retain more data longer without sacrificing access or restore performance





NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitrends and Unitrends MSP , today announced the release of Unitrends version 10.3 software for Recovery Series hardware and Unitrends Backup virtual appliances . The combination of enhanced foundational efficiencies in the Gen 8 Recovery Series appliances along with the new 10.3 software drastically changes the economics of data management – enabling IT managers and MSPs to meet backup and long-term retention requirements without sacrificing recovery time or access to business-critical applications and data. “The traditional data management paradigm wastes IT time on both retention policy management and moving data to lower cost archiving media, where access and recovery is unacceptably slow,” said Joe Noonan, vice president ofproduct management and marketing, Unitrends. “Unitrends Gen 8 Recovery Series appliances with our v10.3 software automates long-term data management and stores data cost effectively for regulatory compliance, instant access, fast restores, ransomware protection and Recovery Assurance testing.”



Protecting Physical Servers as Easy and Cost Efficient as Virtual Machines

Version 10.3 software optimizes the way data is stored and replicated on Unitrends Recovery Series appliances, doubling the performance of file level backup and replication. Adaptive deduplication, performance optimized ingest and fast, low-bandwidth replication enable organizations to keep their data on high performance backup appliances indefinitely while staying within budget. The new Windows Image Level Protection feature makes protecting physical Windows servers with millions of individual files as fast and easy as virtual servers. Long-Term Data Management for Easy, Cost Efficient Regulatory Compliance

Version 10.3 adds a new long-term data management capability that eliminates the cost and administrative burden for customers subject to multi-year retention requirements of regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX).

The new Unitrends Long-Term Data Management feature allows customers to easily meet retention requirements without sacrificing accessibility or performance. Customers can specify retention policies for large volumes of backup jobs in just two clicks, circumventing the need to set up multiple jobs manually while introducing a retention scheme that minimizes cost and capacity requirements of archived data. Users specify retention requirements – from days to multiple years – and Unitrends appliances with 10.3 automatically ensure compliance and efficient capacity utilization. “With each new version of our product, we make managing data easier and more cost effective,” added Noonan. “Our customers rely on us to provide continually higher levels of protection while finding ways to eliminate inefficiencies and wasted time for IT admins, who use our products.” The new version 10.3 Unitrends software is available on both the Recovery Series backup appliances and the Unitrends Backup virtual appliances. For additional product details and a free trial please visit https://www.unitrends.com/products/recovery-series-backup-appliances . About Unitrends

