|[November 15, 2018]
New Relic Extends Leadership in Observability Across Modern Architectures with APM Support for AWS Lambda
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced a number of innovations and
enhancements for companies rapidly adopting modern software
architectures, including serverless application monitoring. With today's
announcements, New Relic continues to help DevOps teams move fast,
manage the performance of complex systems, and ultimately drive business
value.
Serverless technologies, including Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS) Lambda,
allow modern teams to rapidly deploy new applications and updates into
production. According to a recent survey by IDC1, 85 percent
of respondents are planning to add serverless architectures as part of
their application modernization efforts. However, traditional systems
and application metrics are not available or not relevant in serverless
environments. Announced today, and available in private beta, New
Relic's serverless application monitoring provides enhanced visibility
into AWS Lambda function invocations, event sources and connected
services. Leveraging this powerful data, DevOps teams can more rapidly
build and troubleshoot production-quality applications using AWS
functions-as-a-service.
In addition to serverless application monitoring, New Relic announced
the following new features:
-
Enhanced support for container orchestration: With support for
Amazon Elastic Container Services for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS) version
eks.2, New Relic is delivering one of the most comprehensive container
monitoring solutions for customers running on AWS. The integration
collects metrics that monitor data and metadata for nodes, namespaces,
deployments, replicasets, pods, and containers, allowing DevOps teams
to fully monitor both frontend and backend applications and hosts
running in Kubernetes clusters.
-
New distributed tracing anomaly detection reduces mean time to
resolution in complex environments: New Relic is launching a new
set of Distributed Tracing capabilities to focus on anomalous spans
that are the source of latency in a trace. Additional improvements
include the ability to more easily find traces by grouping them by
root service or root service entry point, quickly understand the flow
of the call with a condensed trace view, and see what deployments have
been made to dependent systems. With these new capabilities, DevOps
teams can move more quickly from problem notification to resolution,
even for more complex microservice architectures.
-
New on-host integrations: New Relic Infrastructure now offers
out-of-the-box integrations for Apache Kafka, Couchbase,
ElasticSearch, JMX, Microsoft (News - Alert) SQL Server, MongoDB, Oracle DB,
PostgreSQL and RabbitMQ. Customers can now bring a plethora of new
services into a single view alongside the applications they support.
As a result, DevOps teams can now unify these previously disparate
systems' data onto the New Relic platform to gain critical insights
into the performance of modern environments.
Supporting Quotes
"New Relic was designed to help engineers see aspects of the software
they create that were previously invisible or hard to see. As
enterprises make the technology and cultural shifts necessary to compete
in an increasingly digital world, software infrastructure has
become just as important as the custom application code these engineers
write. To be successful in the modern software era, enterprises must
have visibility and metrics on every software and service component in
their stack, which then gives them the ability to pinpoint issues
efficiently, optimize and scale effectively, and ultimately have
confidence that they're advancing the business' objectives. With our
continuously expanding set of capabilities, we can be customers' single
source for understanding the performance of their applications,
infrastructure, and end user experience," said Aaron Johnson, SVP,
product management, New Relic.
"We're planning to run mission-critical workloads on AWS Lambda, and
we're excited to try New Relic's solution in private beta. We think this
will give us the confidence to build and operate these workloads, and
make it so much easier to understand the root cause of issues and fix
them as quickly as possible," said Michael Bond, Senior Software
Engineer at Move.com/a>.
"We continue to see widespread interest in and adoption of serverless
technologies like AWS Lambda by small and large businesses alike. But
these organizations lack good visibility into the performance of their
Lambda workloads, which slows down the transition from test to
production deployments," said Nancy Gohring, senior analyst, 451
Research. "Tools that can surface performance insight without adding
latency to the Lambda deployment and that can deliver serverless insight
in the context of related workloads running in other environments will
resolve this challenge."
"Enterprises are quickly getting educated on serverless technology, and
recognizing that this option requires management and observability,"
said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, IDC. "Regardless of
the underlying platform or cloud architecture, performance management is
a 'must have' investment to reduce business risks, improve control, and
maintain a great customer experience."
New Relic Facilitates Migration to AWS and Adoption of Modern AWS
Services
Members of the New
Relic partner program are rapidly implementing the New Relic
platform in their migration solutions practices so they can increase
visibility for customers and accelerate the adoption of modern services
such as AWS Lambda. The company's strong network of trusted partner
advisors are helping enable businesses that are adopting AWS by
supporting speed, agility, and confidence for their teams.
Resources
To learn more about:
-
New Relic's performance monitoring capabilities for AWS, visit here.
-
New Relic's Serverless
monitoring, and to get details about the company's private beta,
visit here.
-
New Relic's latest offerings for Kubernetes monitoring, visit here.
-
New Relic's latest distributed tracing capabilities, visit here.
-
New Relic's on-host integrations, visit here.
New Relic at AWS re:Invent 2018
To see New Relic at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, visit the team at booth
#1220 at The Venetian and booth #Q200 at The Quad at Aria (News - Alert). Learn more
about how to connect with New Relic at AWS re:Invent 2018 here.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding the success of New Relic's new features and
capabilities in serverless technologies, container orchestration,
microservices and on-host monitoring and the anticipated benefits of
these new features for customers, partners and DevOps teams. The
achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking
statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations,
and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties,
assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's
actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further
information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other
results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is
included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time,
including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the
captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of
Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these
documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations
website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
1 IDC (News - Alert), Application Modernization Journey: Customer Choices,
doc # US43394018, September 2018
