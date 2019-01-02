[November 15, 2018] New Relic Extends Leadership in Observability Across Modern Architectures with APM Support for AWS Lambda

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced a number of innovations and enhancements for companies rapidly adopting modern software architectures, including serverless application monitoring. With today's announcements, New Relic continues to help DevOps teams move fast, manage the performance of complex systems, and ultimately drive business value. Serverless technologies, including Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS) Lambda, allow modern teams to rapidly deploy new applications and updates into production. According to a recent survey by IDC1, 85 percent of respondents are planning to add serverless architectures as part of their application modernization efforts. However, traditional systems and application metrics are not available or not relevant in serverless environments. Announced today, and available in private beta, New Relic's serverless application monitoring provides enhanced visibility into AWS Lambda function invocations, event sources and connected services. Leveraging this powerful data, DevOps teams can more rapidly build and troubleshoot production-quality applications using AWS functions-as-a-service. In addition to serverless application monitoring, New Relic announced the following new features: Enhanced support for container orchestration: With support for Amazon Elastic Container Services for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS) version eks.2, New Relic is delivering one of the most comprehensive container monitoring solutions for customers running on AWS. The integration collects metrics that monitor data and metadata for nodes, namespaces, deployments, replicasets, pods, and containers, allowing DevOps teams to fully monitor both frontend and backend applications and hosts running in Kubernetes clusters.

With support for Amazon Elastic Container Services for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS) version eks.2, New Relic is delivering one of the most comprehensive container monitoring solutions for customers running on AWS. The integration collects metrics that monitor data and metadata for nodes, namespaces, deployments, replicasets, pods, and containers, allowing DevOps teams to fully monitor both frontend and backend applications and hosts running in Kubernetes clusters. New distributed tracing anomaly detection reduces mean time to resolution in complex environments: New Relic is launching a new set of Distributed Tracing capabilities to focus on anomalous spans that are the source of latency in a trace. Additional improvements include the ability to more easily find traces by grouping them by root service or root service entry point, quickly understand the flow of the call with a condensed trace view, and see what deployments have been made to dependent systems. With these new capabilities, DevOps teams can move more quickly from problem notification to resolution, even for more complex microservice architectures.

New Relic is launching a new set of Distributed Tracing capabilities to focus on anomalous spans that are the source of latency in a trace. Additional improvements include the ability to more easily find traces by grouping them by root service or root service entry point, quickly understand the flow of the call with a condensed trace view, and see what deployments have been made to dependent systems. With these new capabilities, DevOps teams can move more quickly from problem notification to resolution, even for more complex microservice architectures. New on-host integrations: New Relic Infrastructure now offers out-of-the-box integrations for Apache Kafka, Couchbase, ElasticSearch, JMX, Microsoft (News - Alert) SQL Server, MongoDB, Oracle DB, PostgreSQL and RabbitMQ. Customers can now bring a plethora of new services into a single view alongside the applications they support. As a result, DevOps teams can now unify these previously disparate systems' data onto the New Relic platform to gain critical insights into the performance of modern environments. Supporting Quotes "New Relic was designed to help engineers see aspects of the software they create that were previously invisible or hard to see. As enterprises make the technology and cultural shifts necessary to compete in an increasingly digital world, software infrastructure has become just as important as the custom application code these engineers write. To be successful in the modern software era, enterprises must have visibility and metrics on every software and service component in their stack, which then gives them the ability to pinpoint issues efficiently, optimize and scale effectively, and ultimately have confidence that they're advancing the business' objectives. With our continuously expanding set of capabilities, we can be customers' single source for understanding the performance of their applications, infrastructure, and end user experience," said Aaron Johnson, SVP, product management, New Relic. "We're planning to run mission-critical workloads on AWS Lambda, and we're excited to try New Relic's solution in private beta. We think this will give us the confidence to build and operate these workloads, and make it so much easier to understand the root cause of issues and fix them as quickly as possible," said Michael Bond, Senior Software Engineer at Move.com/a>.



"We continue to see widespread interest in and adoption of serverless technologies like AWS Lambda by small and large businesses alike. But these organizations lack good visibility into the performance of their Lambda workloads, which slows down the transition from test to production deployments," said Nancy Gohring, senior analyst, 451 Research. "Tools that can surface performance insight without adding latency to the Lambda deployment and that can deliver serverless insight in the context of related workloads running in other environments will resolve this challenge." "Enterprises are quickly getting educated on serverless technology, and recognizing that this option requires management and observability," said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, IDC. "Regardless of the underlying platform or cloud architecture, performance management is a 'must have' investment to reduce business risks, improve control, and maintain a great customer experience."

New Relic at AWS re:Invent 2018 To see New Relic at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, visit the team at booth #1220 at The Venetian and booth #Q200 at The Quad at Aria (News - Alert) . Learn more about how to connect with New Relic at AWS re:Invent 2018 here. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the success of New Relic's new features and capabilities in serverless technologies, container orchestration, microservices and on-host monitoring and the anticipated benefits of these new features for customers, partners and DevOps teams. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

