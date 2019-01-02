|
|[November 15, 2018]
|
New Direct-to-home Satellite TV Bouquet for the Former Yugoslavian Countries from Telekom Srbija and SES
Viewers in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro will soon have
access to new content delivered by Telekom Srbija from SES' (News - Alert) key orbital
location at 23.5 degrees East. SES announced today that the main
telecommunication operator in Serbia has signed a multi-year and
multi-transponder contract for service on its Astra satellite to launch
Telekom Srbija's new Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform which will start
broadcasting in all three countries simultaneously mid-December.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005405/en/
New Direct-to-home Satellite TV Bouquet for the Former Yugoslavian Countries from Telekom Srbija and SES (Photo: Business Wire)
The new DTH platform will enable Telekom Srbija to broadcast more than
150 channels, including up to 30 in High Definition (HD). All Serbian
public television channels will also be available on the platform,
bringing a complete selection of content to viewers in the market.
Additional channels will be offered as Free-to-Air for viewers.
Viewers will also benefit from technology improvements in their home.
Telekom Srbija has chosen cardless set-top boxes for this service, and
for those that don't have reception equipment already this platform will
be accessible using a small 60cm dish.
Telekom Srbija, a long-term partner of SES, began working with SES in
2011 and earlier this year moved their complete channel bouquet to SES
satellites at SES' 23.5 degrees East orbital location, ensuring the
largest posible audience reach. SES serves nearly 2.9 million DTH homes
in Europe from 23.5 degrees East.
"We are pleased to be launching such an important DTH platform with
SES," said Marijana Vukasinovic, Head of Content Management at Telekom
Srbija. "As we embark on our most ambitious project yet, we have
complete confidence thanks to the quality of service and experience SES
brings to the table. We look forward to fostering growth in the local
broadcasting landscape by bringing a powerful new platform to viewers."
"The former Yugoslavian countries are a dynamic growth market that SES
has been focused on for several years, and we are glad to be
strengthening our relationship with Telekom Srbija," said Martin
Ornass-Kubacki, Vice President, Central Eastern Europe, Sales at SES
Video. "Our orbital location at 23.5 degrees East is SES'
fastest-growing orbital position for central and eastern Europe and the
Benelux countries, with many pan-European operators broadcasting their
content from there."
Follow us on:
Social
Media
Blog
Media
Library
White
Papers
About SES
SES is the world's leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in
two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit
(MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video
distribution and data connectivity services through two business units:
SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes,
through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV (News - Alert)
networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media
service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both
linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which
has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides
global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors
including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as
well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks
portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between
SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary
system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further
information is available at: www.ses.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005405/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]