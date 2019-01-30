[November 14, 2018] New LG PuriCare 360° Air Purifier Delivers All-Around Air Quality

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has launched the PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier – the latest addition to the company's line of advanced air care solutions. The new LG PuriCare 360° features a unique purification method that promotes 360 degrees of clean air delivery, true HEPA filtration, LoDecibel™ quieter operation and superior energy efficiency. LG PuriCare 360° (model AS560DWR0) joins the portfolio of LG appliances certified asthma & allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) – including air purifiers, washing machines and clothing care systems – helping to improve indoor air quality throughout the home. Each certified LG product has undergone rigorous scientific testing to ensure it is more suitable for people with asthma and allergies. "Americans, on average, spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors, where the pollutants are often 2 to 5 times higher than the outdoor environment. The certified LG air purifiers are tested to our strict standards and proven to help create a healthier and cleaner home," said Michele Cassalia, director of marketing for the asthma & allergy friendly certification program. "LG is the first to offer families certified solutions in the laundry room. LG offers a line of products that help families to create a healthier indoor environment." 360° Care

The LG PuriCare 360° features a unique purification method that promotes 360 degrees of clean air delivery, including areas low to the floor where infants and toddlers are. To assure more even distribution to these areas, LG designed the Clean Booster feature, which delivers clean air up to 24 feet farther than before, covering rooms up to 512 square feet. The air purifier tilts up to 55 degrees and rotates up to 70 degrees to distribute air all while operating at whisper-quiet (as low as 25dB) sounds thanks to LG LoDecibel technology. True HEPA Filters

The PuriCare 360°'s unique multi-filter system captures six different types of particles including the pskiest indoor allergens to deliver purer, cleaner air. Its True HEPA filtration system traps 99.97 percent of ultra-fine dust and only needs two filters compared to other industry leading air purifiers that require three. In addition to capturing allergens, the deodorization filter removes odors like food and smoke, smog and harmful airborne chemicals.



Smarter Air Quality

Why wait to enjoy the comfort of cleaner, fresher air at home when you can adjust key features of the LG PuriCare 360° Air Purifier from anywhere, at any time using the LG SmartThinQ™ app? Users also can make clean air just a voice command away as the air purifier is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Easy Detection

The intelligent LED indicator system atop the LG PuriCare 360° Air Purifier changes from red to orange to yellow to green as the indoor air quality improves so users can easily monitor air quality. No particle will go undetected because the industry-leading PM1.0 Sensor finds contaminants one micron or smaller in diameter.

Superior Energy Efficiency

The ENERGY STAR® certified LG PuriCare 360° and other LG models save energy without compromising performance or style. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ENERGY STAR certified room air purifiers are 40 percent more energy efficient than standard models, saving consumers about 225 kilowatt hours per year and $30 annually on utility bills. LG PuriCare 360° is available now at a manufacturer's suggested price of $1,299. Other asthma & allergy friendly certified and ENERGY STAR certified air purifiers include: LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier – Model AM501YWM1 ($1,699) is a high-end all-in-one air purifier and humidifier that helps eliminate particles within a 580-square-foot radius.

– Model AM501YWM1 is a high-end all-in-one air purifier and humidifier that helps eliminate particles within a 580-square-foot radius. LG PuriCare Tower - Model AS401WWA ($499) represents a fresh take on the traditional tower-style air purifier while reducing dust and particles in rooms up to 218 square feet.

Model AS401WWA represents a fresh take on the traditional tower-style air purifier while reducing dust and particles in rooms up to 218 square feet. LG PuriCare Round Console - Model AS401VSA0 ($349) is elegant, sleek and powerful – offering excellent filtration with coverage of 248 square feet. For more information, visit www.lg.com/us/aafa. "LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com . About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited . The program tests and certifies products to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. The program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a #healthierhome. CERTIFIED products include air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lg-puricare-360-air-purifier-delivers-all-around-air-quality-300750575.html SOURCE LG Electronics USA

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]