[November 14, 2018] New Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel Chooses Bel Air Internet as Internet Provider

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bel Air Internet, a boutique Los Angeles-based Internet provider, has just been selected as the primary Internet and phone provider for the new Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Century City. The Century Plaza, a longtime city icon, which will now be a Fairmont hotel, is in the midst of a $2.5 billion renovation that will modernize the luxury hotel while maintaining its historic landmark integrity. Bel Air Internet will be the anchor Internet provider for the entire hotel complex, which includes 400 hotel rooms, an array of restaurants, 63 luxury condominiums and extensive commercial and retail space. The Century Plaza's selection further cements the strong foothold Bel Air Internet already has in the now white-hot Century City area as they are also the primary Internet provider for the luxury residential developments Ten Thousand and The Century. "We're going to be bringing a lot of bandwidth to the Century Plaza," says Bel Air Internet President and CEO Terry Koosed, who points to his company's innovative technology as a majo component of their hospitality solution. "With our fiber-wireless distribution model, we're able to provide a more technologically advanced and comprehensive hospitality Internet solution than most of our competitors." He cites the company's proprietary "Broadband on Demand" feature, which allows hotel clients to essentially "turn up" their bandwidth on high-occupancy weekends or for large events as needed, as one of the unique elements they bring to the property.



The hotel promises to deliver 24,000 square feet of event and convention space, which Koosed says is another reason that Internet is so critical for the location. "With the number of large events and conferences that will be held at this venue, including pop up art installations, Silicon Beach industry events and red carpet events, it's essential they have an Internet solution that can adapt and handle all event needs from live-streaming to interactive experiences." Bel Air Internet counts many of the top hotels in the Southern California as clients, including the Chateau Marmont, the Montage Beverly Hills, the Hotel Figueroa and the Ritz-Carlton Marina Del Rey. The company also provides Internet to 60,000 daily users in Southern California and Las Vegas across residential developments, commercial properties, businesses, student housing complexes, studios and production houses and live events.

The Fairmont Century Plaza is set to open in 2019. Media Contact:

Jessica Koosed Etting

204836@email4pr.com

818-449-2626 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fairmont-century-plaza-hotel-chooses-bel-air-internet-as-internet-provider-300749887.html SOURCE Bel Air Internet

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]