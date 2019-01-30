|
|[November 14, 2018]
|
New Perth Children's Hospital Standardizes Care Team Communication with Vocera Technology
Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical
communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Perth
Children's Hospital (PCH) has implemented Vocera (News - Alert) Collaboration Suite
throughout its new facility to improve care team communication and
clinical workflows. Clinicians and staff across the hospital can
communicate hands-free with wearable Vocera badges, text securely using
the Vocera smartphone app, and communicate at their workstations via a
web console.
The 298-bed multi-specialty pediatric hospital in Nedlands, Australia,
opened in June 2018, replacing Princess Margaret Hospital as the state's
dedicated children's hospital. Because emergency department clinicians
at Princess Margaret Hospital were efficiently and effectively using the
Vocera system, leaders at PCH decided to standardize communication
enterprise-wide with the solution at the new hospital, which is much
larger and more technologically advanced.
"We needed an innovative and intelligent communication system to match
our state-of the art hospital. The last thing we wanted to do was use
outdated technology," said ICT Director Darren Mathers, Child and
Adolescent Health Service. "We also wanted a communication solution that
is purpose built for healthcare to quickly and easily connect highly
mobile clinicians anywhere. As we evaluated our options, it became
apparent that Vocera had the unified messaging platform we needed."
Using the Vocera system, PCH clinicians don't need to worry about
remembering phone numbers, names, or who is on call. They can simply
text or say a specific group or individual role. For example, the voice
command "call 1A Bed 1" routes the call directly to the nurse assigned
to patient room 1 on ward 1A at that time. Fast and easy communication
drives faster response times. Optimizing clinical workflows, health IT
leaders at PCH worked closely with the clinical commissioning governance
group to ensure accurate role-based communication.
Perth Children's Hospital planned to deploy the Vocera system in the
emergency and oncolog departments of the new hospital, but realized its
potential, and expanded the technology to an enterprise-wide,
intelligent unified communication solution that enables voice, texting,
alerting and integrations. So far, PCH has integrated the Vocera
solution with the hospital's nurse call, telephony, fire alarm and
building management systems. There is a unique integration that sends
alerts to certain staff when refrigerator temperatures reach risk
levels. The IT team is working on an integration between the Vocera
solution and the building management system that would proactively send
an alert to IT staff if the temperature in the computer business centre
reached a certain degree.
"The innovation, infrastructure and services of the new Perth Children's
Hospital are impressive," said Brent Lang, president and CEO of Vocera.
"We are honored to provide the solution of choice for care team
communication and help PCH clinicians deliver high-quality,
compassionate care to children from across Western Australia."
About Perth Children's Hospital
Perth Children's Hospital (PCH) opened June 2018, replacing Princess
Margaret Hospital as Western Australia's specialist pediatric hospital
and trauma center, providing medical care to children and adolescents up
to 16 years of age. The new 298-bed hospital provides treatment for the
most serious medical cases, as well as secondary services including
inpatient, outpatient and day-stay care. PCH delivers world-class care
to children and families with state-of the-art facilities. Designed to
reflect the natural healing beauty of the neighboring Kings Park and
Botanic Garden, PCH places children, young people, families and
caregivers at the center of the services it provides. PCH is part of
the Child and Adolescent Health Service, which also incorporates
community and mental health services in the Perth metropolitan area. For
more information, visit www.pch.health.wa.gov.au.
About Vocera
The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve
the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling
hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In
2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way
care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading
platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700
facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare
facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text
securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable
Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical
and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff
response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In
addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care
facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more.
Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move
and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or
information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most
Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com,
and follow @VoceraComm
on Twitter (News - Alert).
Vocera® and the Vocera logo are
trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United
States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this
release are the property of their respective owners.
