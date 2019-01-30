[November 14, 2018] New Study Shows the Explosive Growth of Video Conferencing and Proliferation of Solutions Have Created Need for Easier, Consistent Solutions

New Independent Study Shows 84 Percent of Companies Use More than One Cloud-Based Video Conference App Polycom Trio, designed to simplify connectivity, communication and support for video conferencing solutions.







SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Polycom, a part of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT), released Streamlined Video Conferencing Strategy Drives Business Results, a November 2018 study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Polycom. The study found that video conferencing is growing in usage, in the number of solutions, and in overall complexity for end users and IT alike. These findings showcase the need for consistent, simple experiences to speed the start of meetings and simplify IT’s job managing the estate. Key findings of this new global Forrester Study of IT decision makers and professionals include: 74 percent say video conference calls have increased over the past two years.

84 percent reported using two or more cloud-based video conference solutions.

78 percent reported having two or more video conference endpoints in their conference rooms. With the study finding the majority of companies surveyed are using multiple vendors for both endpoints and video cloud applications, complexity is increasing, not decreasing, as new solutions continue to enter the market. In fact, the study showed 96 percent already face challenges managing their video conferencing solutions. The result: a web of services or IT pros to manage, poor user experiences, and mounting frustration for IT and employees alike. According to a Forrester study on call quality, delayed video calls can cost a company more than $1 million in lost productivity annually.i



One solution for IT professionals to manage this growing complexity already is available – Polycom Trio. Polycom Trio family are simple, familiar communications devices that support multiple video conferencing cloud solutions with a consistent experience. Polycom announced support for Cisco WebEx on Polycom Trio this week adding to the growing catalog of cloud-based video systems which includes Zoom, Microsoft, BlueJeans, and Videxio. All these solutions can be accessed, used, and managed through Polycom Trio in any conference room using the same simple experience. “Customers are relying on video conferencing to make employees more interactive, collaborative, and efficient—the technology and services they use need to streamline, not complicate, the experience, but this can only happen if video conferencing is a simple, easy, and consistent experience,” said Tarun Loomba, Executive Vice President, Product and Solutions Management at Plantronics. “Polycom Trio is the simplest way to connect, communicate and be productive using video conferencing, with flexibility for IT professionals and great video conference experiences for their employees.”

The Impact on IT

According to the study, IT professionals are facing increased costs and challenges of managing multiple cloud-based video conferencing systems. Those challenges include difficulty in connecting from conference rooms to calls, delayed video calls, poor call quality, and inconsistent user experiences. To combat productivity challenges specifically, 77 percent of IT pros want a consistent user interface and experience across video conference systems. Flexibility for IT pros was another key finding. With 68 percent of companies seeing increases in the number of video conferencing applications being used in their infrastructure, 67 percent want increased flexibility from all the solutions for employees and partners. The flexibility is critical to productivity, as the pace of innovation in the collaboration space is at an all-time high with new competitors, solutions, and features coming to market at a rapid pace. Polycom Trio is the leading conference room experience that offer customers this flexibility with a great user experience. Polycom Trio’s hybrid registration feature lets users toggle between ITSP providers to legacy call control platforms to its increasing array of cloud-based video conferencing services instead of being locked into using a single provider. Known for legendary HD voice quality, powerful video and content performance, the Polycom Trio is a perfect smartphone for every size meeting space—from the smallest huddle room to the largest auditorium. The Polycom Trio features high-end video capabilities needed by large meeting rooms, such as facial tracking, dual monitor support, superior audio coverage, and easy content sharing. To access the entire Forrester study, click here and for more information on Polycom Trio, visit Polycom Trio . _________________



i “Brief: Start Your Video Conferences on Time,” Forrester Research, Inc., October 24, 2016 About Plantronics Plantronics is an audio pioneer and a leader in the communications industry. Plantronics technology creates rich, natural, people-first audio and collaboration experiences so good ideas can be shared and heard—wherever, whenever and however they happen. The company’s portfolio of integrated communications and collaboration solutions spans headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services. Our solutions are used worldwide by consumers and businesses alike and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit plantronics.com. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Plantronics Media Contact: Jim Cullinan VP, Corporate Communications +1 (408) 586.3920 A photo accompanying this announcement is available at //www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dd292e0-f72e-4a11-82a5-e42ea7626b1a

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]