|[November 14, 2018]
New Nerdio Security Features Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Nerdio (www.getnerdio.com),
a provider of cloud IT automation for the public and private cloud,
today announced the availability of new security features in Nerdio
for Azure on the Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure Marketplace, an online store
providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. The new
features, also available in Nerdio Private Cloud, are designed to help
managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized corporations
(SMCs) with enhanced cybersecurity guidance.
"As new threats are constantly emerging and known vulnerabilities
continue to evolve, it's increasingly challenging for organizations to
stay ahead of security issues in an effective and resource-efficient
way," said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio. "Our new security tools
extend the efficiencies and benefits of MSPs and internal IT departments
and empower them to be more effective in identifying and implementing
which controls will truly serve the organization best."
Nerdio for Azure is an automation platform for pricing, packaging,
provisioning, management, and optimization of IT environments. It uses
Office 365 with Azure Active Directory ADFS, Azure virtual machines with
premium managed disks, Azure Recovery Services for both backup and DR
replication, and the latest Server 2016 with its optimized RDP v10
potocol running on top of GPU-enabled virtual machines. Nerdio Private
Cloud is a fully integrated platform that delivers comprehensive IT
infrastructure.
Nerdio Private Cloud: Geofencing, Advanced Email Rules and Reporting
Geofenced
virtual desktop access
New geofencing settings allow
organizations to define a whitelist of acceptable locations for access
to Nerdio virtual desktops. If a company has all U.S.-based employees,
for instance, then any attempt to log in from a different country will
be blocked. Administrators can easily adjust the whitelisted countries
as needed. For example, if employees are traveling overseas and require
access while abroad, the administrator can grant access from those
specific locations.
Advanced email forward settings
With the rise of phishing
attacks, cybercriminals who gain access to email account credentials
typically set up forwarding rules to send copies of the victim's emails
to an external email address. Nerdio's new feature prevents this from
happening by enabling strict forwarding rules, permitting emails to be
forwarded only to internal, corporate email addresses.
Email inbox and email forward reporting
Nerdio now generates
reports covering email inbox and email forwarding rules, enabling the IT
administrator to review and identify any suspicious rules on employee
inboxes on a regular basis.
Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.,
said, "We're excited to welcome Nerdio's new security tools to the
Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to
cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class
quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested
to work seamlessly with Azure."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling
finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS (News - Alert)) applications and premium datasets.
The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative,
cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that
are ready to use.
The new Nerdio security features are available today in the Nerdio admin
portal for both Nerdio Private Cloud and Nerdio for Azure. For more
information about Nerdio, please visit getnerdio.com.
About Nerdio
Nerdio is a ridiculously simple IT management
platform for public and private cloud. Nerdio for Azure is the first IT
automation technology that delivers easy packaging, pricing,
provisioning, ongoing management, and cost-optimization of up to
complete IT environments in the Microsoft cloud. Nerdio Private Cloud is
a fully integrated platform that delivers a comprehensive IT environment
at your fingertips - including virtual hardware, software, security,
backup and disaster recovery, and 24/7 tech-nerd support. For more
information, visit getnerdio.com.
