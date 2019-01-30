[November 14, 2018] New Nerdio Security Features Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Nerdio (www.getnerdio.com), a provider of cloud IT automation for the public and private cloud, today announced the availability of new security features in Nerdio for Azure on the Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. The new features, also available in Nerdio Private Cloud, are designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized corporations (SMCs) with enhanced cybersecurity guidance. "As new threats are constantly emerging and known vulnerabilities continue to evolve, it's increasingly challenging for organizations to stay ahead of security issues in an effective and resource-efficient way," said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio. "Our new security tools extend the efficiencies and benefits of MSPs and internal IT departments and empower them to be more effective in identifying and implementing which controls will truly serve the organization best." Nerdio for Azure is an automation platform for pricing, packaging, provisioning, management, and optimization of IT environments. It uses Office 365 with Azure Active Directory ADFS, Azure virtual machines with premium managed disks, Azure Recovery Services for both backup and DR replication, and the latest Server 2016 with its optimized RDP v10 potocol running on top of GPU-enabled virtual machines. Nerdio Private Cloud is a fully integrated platform that delivers comprehensive IT infrastructure.



Nerdio Private Cloud: Geofencing, Advanced Email Rules and Reporting

Geofenced virtual desktop access

New geofencing settings allow organizations to define a whitelist of acceptable locations for access to Nerdio virtual desktops. If a company has all U.S.-based employees, for instance, then any attempt to log in from a different country will be blocked. Administrators can easily adjust the whitelisted countries as needed. For example, if employees are traveling overseas and require access while abroad, the administrator can grant access from those specific locations. Advanced email forward settings

With the rise of phishing attacks, cybercriminals who gain access to email account credentials typically set up forwarding rules to send copies of the victim's emails to an external email address. Nerdio's new feature prevents this from happening by enabling strict forwarding rules, permitting emails to be forwarded only to internal, corporate email addresses.

Email inbox and email forward reporting

Nerdio now generates reports covering email inbox and email forwarding rules, enabling the IT administrator to review and identify any suspicious rules on employee inboxes on a regular basis. Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We're excited to welcome Nerdio's new security tools to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure." The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use. The new Nerdio security features are available today in the Nerdio admin portal for both Nerdio Private Cloud and Nerdio for Azure. For more information about Nerdio, please visit getnerdio.com. About Nerdio

Nerdio is a ridiculously simple IT management platform for public and private cloud. Nerdio for Azure is the first IT automation technology that delivers easy packaging, pricing, provisioning, ongoing management, and cost-optimization of up to complete IT environments in the Microsoft cloud. Nerdio Private Cloud is a fully integrated platform that delivers a comprehensive IT environment at your fingertips - including virtual hardware, software, security, backup and disaster recovery, and 24/7 tech-nerd support. For more information, visit getnerdio.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181114005153/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]