New York Students to Speak with Astronaut Aboard Space Station
[November 13, 2018]

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor, currently orbiting Earth as part of the International Space Station's Expedition 57 crew, will answer questions from students at New York's University Prep Charter High School at 11:05 a.m. EST Friday, Nov. 16. The Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA television and the agency's website.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/)

The school's 400-member student body is expected to attend the event and use Auñón-Chancellor's responses to guide students in an interdisciplinary projet investigating how to colonize Mars.



The event, in association with Teach for America, will be held in the auditorium at University Prep Charter High School, 600 St. Ann's Ave., the Bronx. Media interested in covering should contact Nick Schifano at nschifano@upchs.org or 201-961-4903.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).


Follow the astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-students-to-speak-with-astronaut-aboard-space-station-300749722.html

SOURCE NASA


