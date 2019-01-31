|
|[November 13, 2018]
|
New ABET Report Offers Recommendations for Higher Education to Scale Global Learning Opportunities for Students
Diverse and global learning experiences for higher education STEM
students are critical to solving the world's greatest sustainability
challenges, according to a new report by ABET,
released this week at the WEEF-GEDC Peace Engineering Conference.
Sustainable Education: Readying Today's Higher Ed Students to
Tackle the World's Grand Challenges, highlights how infusing
humanities into STEM programs results in graduates who are better
equipped to understand the global impact of their work.
The report features case studies from ABET-accredited programs at the
University of San Diego, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
and Tecnológico de Monterrey that provide students with opportunities to
develop as globally-aware citizens.
"The solutions to overpopulation, poverty and resource depletion aren't
found in textbooks or lectures," says ABET Executive Director and CEO
Michael Milligan. "A student's ability to work through real-world
challenges with peers across disciplines and cultures is critical, and
it's up to academicleaders to foster these experiences so that all may
benefit from a more sustainable world."
Sustainable Education includes practical ideas for institutions
to develop and deploy global learning opportunities, including:
-
Create opportunities to connect the traditional, the unexpected and
the exceptional. The most powerful moments in teaching
sustainability can occur when good design is applied in new and
unexpected ways.
-
Allow the educational experience to bleed into professional
experiences and vice versa. Align with the business and social
sector where students can apply user-centered design skills.
-
Prioritize immersive experiences that reinforce diverse thinking,
but don't underestimate the value of a diverse classroom.
To download the report, visit https://bit.ly/2PRlj90.
About ABET
ABET is a forward-thinking, purpose-driven organization. All over the
world, ABET accredits college and university technical programs
committed to the quality of the education they provide.
Based in Baltimore, we are a global organization, with over 4,000
programs in 32 countries in the areas of applied and natural science,
computing, engineering and engineering technology at the associate,
bachelor and master degree levels. With ABET accreditation, students,
employers and the societies we serve can be confident that programs
meets the quality standards that produce graduates who are prepared to
enter a global workforce.
Additional information regarding ABET, its member societies and the
accreditation process can be found at www.abet.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113006074/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]