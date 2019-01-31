[November 13, 2018] New residential energy monitoring solution offers control over home energy usage

Wiser Energy™ System from Schneider Electric offers real-time monitoring that enables homeowners to maximize electrical savings and return on solar investments

User interface provides clear, easy-to-understand notifications and tracking of home appliances to help homeowners be more informed and secure

Step-by-step instructions allow for easy installation MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of its Wiser Energy™ System, an integrated monitoring system for residential homes that provides insights into activity and energy use. Wiser Energy provides real-time, easy-to-understand and actionable data to help homeowners make their homes greener, more efficient and wiser. Wiser Energy's user-friendly digital app interface provides homeowners with the knowledge they need to keep their homes safe and efficient. The solution offers easy-to-interpret, real-time access to energy usage and data in the home, accessible through a connected application so the information can be viewed from anywhere. The data and visibility enable homeowners to take control of their energy usage, improve efficiency and maximize savings. "With energy costs in Canada steadily rising, and with global concerns about climate chnge, homeowners want to have more insight into and control over their energy use," says Adrian Thomas, VP, Buildings, Schneider Electric Canada. "Our Wiser Energy system gives homeowners real-time access to their energy consumption, letting them make wiser decisions about how they can be more efficient at home, saving them money and improving sustainability."



Smart home activation and optimization made easy Wiser Energy extends the power of the smart home so that homeowners can:

Give their home a voice: Wiser Energy self-identifies individual devices in the home using big data algorithms. Homeowners can set custom alerts for these devices and get notified when a device or appliance turns on or off, or if anything unusual is happening.

Enable aging in place: Wiser Energy simplifies daily, independent life for an aging population planning to continue living in their own home, while providing peace of mind to loved ones and caretakers by providing relevant information to ensure electrical systems and appliances are working safely.

Optimize solar installations: Homeowners adding solar panels can rest assured they're maximizing the return on their solar investments with Wiser Energy's monitoring capabilities. Wiser Energy will be available through a new partnership with Sense Labs to provide the home intelligence platform that interprets home device and appliance power usage and activity. Wiser Energy will soon be available through Schneider Electric distributors, online and at local retailers. It is easy to install in any home's electrical panel with simple step-by-step instructions.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. www.schneider-electric.ca

