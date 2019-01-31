|
|
New Pair App Brings Respect, Safety and Honesty to Dating
Pair, a new app for iPhone (News - Alert) designed to bring respect, safety and honesty
to dating, launched today in the United States. The app introduces
rating to dating in a bid to tackle online harassment and to rekindle
that long lost virtue, respect, amongst suitors.
Members are verified by staff at Pair through their in-app selfie. Safety and profile accuracy score appears on member profiles. Rate your date promotes positive behavior. (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Online dating has been around for over two decades. It's inconceivable
that hardly anything has been done to ensure singles, especially women,
are not hassled, sent inappropriate photos or vilified," said
Co-founder, Celeste Ong.
A remarkable 57% of women and 21% of men reported experiences of
harassment in online dating, according to a 2016 U.S. survey by
Consumers' Research. Celeste and Hui Ongdecided to create a new dating
app to tackle harassment and the many frustrations that singles face
including ghosting, catfishing, outdated profiles and safety issues.
Bianca Sciessere, a coach for single women has had her own experiences
of harassment. "I've received both insulting and humiliating messages
through dating apps. Some men say vile things with their very first
message. This turned me off from online dating and is a real problem
that's only been getting worse."
Pair combats against harassment with the goal of crafting a dating
experience where people feel respected and safe. A unique feedback and
rating system allows members to give each other a thumbs up or down for
behavior, whether they are safe to be around, and whether their profiles
are accurate. Pair then generates a safety and profile accuracy rating
for each member. Members are rewarded for being responsive, behaving
well and being active on the service. This reward comes in the form of
prioritizing a member's profile.
Dr Yvonne Skarbek, a psychiatrist in private practice, has seen the
emotional toll that online harassment has caused to her patients. "The
effects of online harassment can be severe. Many victims feel alone,
shamed, helpless, and frightened and then seek help for depression and
anxiety."
Alongside a dating community that tackles online harassment and brings
back respect, the app innovates with features such as matching by
personal interests, and Ava - a time saving assistant that helps members
hone in on compatible matches based on their must haves, deal breakers
and preferences.
Pair is free to download in the iOS
App Store. For more information, visit Pair
or watch a tour.
