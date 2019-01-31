[November 13, 2018] New Pair App Brings Respect, Safety and Honesty to Dating

Pair, a new app for iPhone (News - Alert) designed to bring respect, safety and honesty to dating, launched today in the United States. The app introduces rating to dating in a bid to tackle online harassment and to rekindle that long lost virtue, respect, amongst suitors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005421/en/ Members are verified by staff at Pair through their in-app selfie. Safety and profile accuracy score appears on member profiles. Rate your date promotes positive behavior. (Graphic: Business Wire) "Online dating has been around for over two decades. It's inconceivable that hardly anything has been done to ensure singles, especially women, are not hassled, sent inappropriate photos or vilified," said Co-founder, Celeste Ong. A remarkable 57% of women and 21% of men reported experiences of harassment in online dating, according to a 2016 U.S. survey by Consumers' Research. Celeste and Hui Ongdecided to create a new dating app to tackle harassment and the many frustrations that singles face including ghosting, catfishing, outdated profiles and safety issues.



Bianca Sciessere, a coach for single women has had her own experiences of harassment. "I've received both insulting and humiliating messages through dating apps. Some men say vile things with their very first message. This turned me off from online dating and is a real problem that's only been getting worse." Pair combats against harassment with the goal of crafting a dating experience where people feel respected and safe. A unique feedback and rating system allows members to give each other a thumbs up or down for behavior, whether they are safe to be around, and whether their profiles are accurate. Pair then generates a safety and profile accuracy rating for each member. Members are rewarded for being responsive, behaving well and being active on the service. This reward comes in the form of prioritizing a member's profile.

Dr Yvonne Skarbek, a psychiatrist in private practice, has seen the emotional toll that online harassment has caused to her patients. "The effects of online harassment can be severe. Many victims feel alone, shamed, helpless, and frightened and then seek help for depression and anxiety." Alongside a dating community that tackles online harassment and brings back respect, the app innovates with features such as matching by personal interests, and Ava - a time saving assistant that helps members hone in on compatible matches based on their must haves, deal breakers and preferences. Pair is free to download in the iOS App Store. For more information, visit Pair or watch a tour. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005421/en/

