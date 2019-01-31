[November 13, 2018] New Integration of WRENCH Solutions' SmartProject Engineering & Construction Industry Software with dtSearch® Engine

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WRENCH Solutions is helping the Engineering & Construction market digitally transform, bringing together the latest cloud, web, AI and smart-device technologies in WRENCH's flagship SmartProject solution. dtSearch provides document filters to parse a wide variety of data formats and text retrieval to instantly search terabytes of data. Together, the companies announce WRENCH's integration of the dtSearch Engine into SmartProject, and the initial installation of the combined solution at one of the largest engineering companies in India. "The challenge was to deploy a content search engine that would work in conjunction with WRENCH SmartProject to search content across the customer's many data sources," said Aju Peter, CTO, WRENCH Solutions. After extensive research, WRENCH settled on the dtSearch Engine. "We found the dtSearch Engine to be a best in class solution, offering optimum performance and an extensive application programming interface (API) we could use for seamless integration," added Aju Peter. "With the embedded dtSearch Engine, all of the relevant engineering content is now instantly accessible for our customer through the unified data access interface of SmartProject." The dtSearch Engine instantly searches terabytes of text including over 25 full-text and metadata-driven search option across multiple different platforms and operating systems. dtSearch's proprietary document filters support a wide range of online and offline data covering numerous document types, emails plus nested attachments, website data and other databases.



About WRENCH Solutions, wrenchsp.com

Headquartered in Bangalore, India with subsidiaries in USA, UK, Canada, UAE, Australia, and Singapore. WRENCH Solutions helps Engineering & Construction companies digitally transform their business through integrated IT. WRENCH uses the latest cloud, web, AI, and smart-device technologies to migrate clients to a digital workspace where cross-linked data management, progress monitoring, quality management and collaboration tools operating under the brand name SmartProject. WRENCH's solution is now live on over 9,000 Engineering & Construction projects. Companies working in SmartProject report 40-60 percent reduction in costs 90 percent fewer delays. About dtSearch, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line has over 25 search options for instantly searching terabytes of text. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with nested attachments. dtSearch developer SDKs span multiple platforms. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. See dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluations.

