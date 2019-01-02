|
|[November 13, 2018]
|
New Report from Datacomm Research and Rysavy Research: The Cost of Building Out 5G Wireless Is Not as Bad as Some Think
Estimates suggesting that 5G networks will be too expensive fail to
consider that operators have a wide choice of deployment strategies,
that recent regulatory changes ensure small cells can be built and
operated economically, and that operators can make extensive use of
existing infrastructure. That is just one conclusion of the 71-page,
second edition of Broadband
Disruption: How 5G Will Reshape the Competitive Landscape, a
collaborative report released today by Datacomm Research and Rysavy
Research.
"Wireless operators have different 5G strategies, and our report shows
how they can leverage factors such as spectrum and cell density to
achieve specific coverage and performance goals," said Peter Rysavy,
co-author of the report. "We also examine the cost of building 5G
infrastructure, various financing options, and the viability of 5G fixed
wireless broadband business models given different deployment
scenarios," he added.
The second edition of Broadband
Disruption: How 5G Will Reshape the Competitive Landscape adds a
section on mid-band spectrum deployment and capacity (and how it will
spur new business models and devices). There are also new sections on
the cost of 5G infrastructureand 5G business models. The updated and
expanded report now features 38 tables and figures.
Peter Rysavy has tracked the capacity and capabilities of wireless
networks since the early 1990s. Rysavy Research assists clients in
defining strategic directions, conducting market research, and deploying
wireless applications. More information is available from the firm's Web
site at www.rysavy.com.
Datacomm
Research Company is a leader in tracking, analyzing, and forecasting
emerging telecommunication markets. The company has published pioneering
reports for more than 25 years.
Additional conclusions in Broadband
Disruption: How 5G Will Reshape the Competitive Landscape include:
1. Many estimates for the cost of building 5G networks overlook
selective deployment options, and fail to consider likely small cell
price reductions and performance improvements over time. Competition to
provide 5G infrastructure will be fierce, and operators are under
intense pressure from investors to control spending and debt.
2. There are viable business models for 5G-based fixed wireless
broadband service. However, the viable models require close attention to
variables detailed in the report. For instance, operators should
concentrate initially on areas with sufficiently high home density.
3. Mid-band spectrum doesn't have the capacity to compete head-on with
cable, but it could provide all-in-one service (phone, Internet, and TV)
for busy, cost-conscious Millennial and Gen Z customers based on higher
data allowance plans (60-100 GB/month).
The second edition of Broadband
Disruption: How 5G Will Reshape the Competitive Landscape is
available for immediate delivery in PDF format. Prices start at
$2,490.00. The report may be ordered from the firm's website at datacommresearch.com.
Major credit cards and PayPal (News - Alert) accepted.
