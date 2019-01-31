[November 13, 2018] New RingCentral Engage Platform Enhances Digital Customer Experiences

RingCentral (News - Alert) , Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced at its annual user conference ConnectCentral®, RingCentral Engage™, a leading digital customer engagement platform based on its recent acquisition of Dimelo. Dimelo, based in Paris, France is deployed by leading global organizations such as Allianz, AXA, BNP Paribas, ENGIE, Orange (News - Alert) , and Telenor, spanning multiple industries including telecom, financial services, insurance and retail. To enhance customer experiences by enabling agents and supervisors to leverage experts from within the organization, RingCentral also announced the upcoming integration of RingCentral Engage with RingCentral's team messaging and video solutions. Customers expect quality service in real-time and through their digital channels of choice. RingCentral Engage is built from the ground up to address these changing customer behaviors. Leveraging an AI-based smart routing engine, RingCentral Engage enables agents to efficiently manage customer interactions across all digital channels via a single interface. "In today's business environment to remain competitive, companies of all sizes and across industries need to transform how they do business," said Dave Sipes, chief operating officer, RingCentral. "Through the integration of RingCentral Engage with our team messaging and video solutions, customers will have ccess to a fully integrated and seamless communications experience that enables businesses to deliver on the promise of world-class digital customer engagement."



RingCentral Engage will give agents the ability to leverage team messaging and video for quicker customer resolution, by bringing in relevant agents and experts from across the organization into digital and video conversations. Agents will also have the ability to elevate from real-time messaging communications to video conversations leading to faster resolution of customer issues. "As consumers' preferred modes of communications evolve, it's important to empower agents with the right tools that will give them the ability to engage customers across multiple channels. It's also important to enable agents to access the expertise they need from people throughout their organization," said Blair Pleasant (News - Alert) , President & Principal Analyst, Commfusion, LLC. "The new RingCentral Engage product will give businesses a robust way to better manage customer interactions."

The benefits of the newly integrated solution will include: Extending customer support across the entire organization: RingCentral Engage integrated with team messaging empowers agents and supervisors to bring in the necessary expertise from within the contact center and other areas of the organization. This accelerates response times and improves overall customer satisfaction.

RingCentral Engage integrated with team messaging empowers agents and supervisors to bring in the necessary expertise from within the contact center and other areas of the organization. This accelerates response times and improves overall customer satisfaction. Engaging experts to collaborate with customers: RingCentral Engage enables contact center agents to create teams consisting of customers, agents, and experts to resolve issues quickly and more efficiently using integrated RingCentral communications tools, such as team messaging, file sharing, video and web meetings.

RingCentral Engage enables contact center agents to create teams consisting of customers, agents, and experts to resolve issues quickly and more efficiently using integrated RingCentral communications tools, such as team messaging, file sharing, video and web meetings. Leveraging video and screen sharing: RingCentral Engage allows agents using, real-time messaging such as Apple (News - Alert) Business Chat, SMS, in-app messaging or web chat, to switch the conversation to video and screen sharing to resolve issues faster. These new capabilities will be demonstrated at ConnectCentral. RingCentral Engage is available immediately. RingCentral Engage with team messaging and video solutions will be rolled out in the first half of 2019. For more information on RingCentral Engage visit www.ringcentral.com/engage. About RingCentral RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect from any location, on any device and via any mode. RingCentral provides unified voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, digital customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world. ©2018 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, ConnectCentral, RingCentral Engage and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005511/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]