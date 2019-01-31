|
|[November 13, 2018]
|
New RingCentral Engage Platform Enhances Digital Customer Experiences
RingCentral (News - Alert), Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise
cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced at its
annual user conference ConnectCentral®,
RingCentral
Engage™, a leading digital customer engagement platform based on its
recent acquisition of Dimelo. Dimelo, based in Paris, France is deployed
by leading global organizations such as Allianz, AXA, BNP Paribas,
ENGIE, Orange (News - Alert), and Telenor, spanning multiple industries including
telecom, financial services, insurance and retail. To enhance customer
experiences by enabling agents and supervisors to leverage experts from
within the organization, RingCentral also announced the upcoming
integration of RingCentral Engage with RingCentral's team messaging and
video solutions.
Customers expect quality service in real-time and through their digital
channels of choice. RingCentral Engage is built from the ground up to
address these changing customer behaviors. Leveraging an AI-based smart
routing engine, RingCentral Engage enables agents to efficiently manage
customer interactions across all digital channels via a single interface.
"In today's business environment to remain competitive, companies of all
sizes and across industries need to transform how they do business,"
said Dave Sipes, chief operating officer, RingCentral. "Through the
integration of RingCentral Engage with our team messaging and video
solutions, customers will have ccess to a fully integrated and seamless
communications experience that enables businesses to deliver on the
promise of world-class digital customer engagement."
RingCentral Engage will give agents the ability to leverage team
messaging and video for quicker customer resolution, by bringing in
relevant agents and experts from across the organization into digital
and video conversations. Agents will also have the ability to elevate
from real-time messaging communications to video conversations leading
to faster resolution of customer issues.
"As consumers' preferred modes of communications evolve, it's important
to empower agents with the right tools that will give them the ability
to engage customers across multiple channels. It's also important to
enable agents to access the expertise they need from people throughout
their organization," said Blair Pleasant (News - Alert), President & Principal Analyst,
Commfusion, LLC. "The new RingCentral Engage product will give
businesses a robust way to better manage customer interactions."
The benefits of the newly integrated solution will include:
-
Extending customer support across the entire organization: RingCentral
Engage integrated with team messaging empowers agents and supervisors
to bring in the necessary expertise from within the contact center and
other areas of the organization. This accelerates response times and
improves overall customer satisfaction.
-
Engaging experts to collaborate with customers: RingCentral
Engage enables contact center agents to create teams consisting of
customers, agents, and experts to resolve issues quickly and more
efficiently using integrated RingCentral communications tools, such as
team messaging, file sharing, video and web meetings.
-
Leveraging video and screen sharing: RingCentral Engage allows
agents using, real-time messaging such as Apple (News - Alert) Business Chat, SMS,
in-app messaging or web chat, to switch the conversation to video and
screen sharing to resolve issues faster.
These new capabilities will be demonstrated at ConnectCentral.
RingCentral Engage is available immediately. RingCentral Engage with
team messaging and video solutions will be rolled out in the first half
of 2019. For more information on RingCentral Engage visit www.ringcentral.com/engage.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise
cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and
cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers
modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate,
and connect from any location, on any device and via any mode.
RingCentral provides unified voice, video, team messaging and
collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, digital customer
engagement and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises
globally. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business
apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows.
RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices
around the world.
