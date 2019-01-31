[November 13, 2018] New disruptive online pharmacy service announces free 1-5 day shipping

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- mailmyprescriptions.com (the "Company"), a home delivery online pharmacy startup that aims to reduce the cost of prescription drugs has launched a new user experience and will now offer free 1-5 day shipping on all orders including prescription refills. The Company has saved Americans over $8 million dollars on their prescription drugs since it began advertising on television in October of 2017 and has the highest customer satisfaction rating of any pharmacy in the United States listed on TrustPilot.com, at 99% customer satisfaction. The online pharmacy is the first to offer market driven "wholesale" prescription drug pricing based on its actual acquisition cost from strategic Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributors ("VAWD") wholesalers, instead of using traditional list price derived cash-pay pricing which leads to high out of pocket costs at the pharmacy counter. Since launch, its customers have paid an average of $19 for a 3-month supply of prescription medication. To improve its pharmacy service, the Company has developed an adaptive search engine, like those found on the leading e-retailer websites, so that customers can find drug prices faster. The Company is also rolling out an auto-refill, and interactive voice and text message systems to make refilling prescriptions easier. In addition, the Company will now offer it's 5-day shipping guarantee (once a prescription is filled) for no additional charge. The Company transfers customers' prescriptions from their current pharmacy or doctor's office at no additional cost, usually within 24-48 hours. mailmyprescriptions.com is the first pharmacy to operate a transparent, ecommerce style marketplace where the Company's technology shops its strategic wholesalers instead of the big primary wholesalers used by most retail pharmacies, to offer Americans the lowest cash prices based on factors such as intraday drug price movements and supply chain availability. In fact, mailmyprescriptions.com is the only pharmacy in the United States to guarantee customers the lowest cash pay prices on generic prescription medications. mailmyprescriptions.com will price match any generic cash-pay prices, including those offered by popular discount cards. Santo Leo, the Founder and CEO of mailmyprescriptions.com stated, "Most insurane companies require retail pharmacies to charge list prices to cash-pay customers, resulting in egregious pricing at the pharmacy counter. Our technology looks at supply-and-demand and makes intelligent purchasing decisions using artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning to offer our customers the best prices available in the country at that moment in time. By spending less time haggling with prescription drug middlemen, our pharmacy team can dedicate their time to ensure our customers a seamless transition from a retail pharmacy experience to our online pharmacy service."



The Company has been investing heavily in business intelligence systems including AI solutions over the past year and intends to launch its own proprietary software suite in the first quarter of 2019 that will increase the Company's margin substantially, and increase fulfillment speed, without impacting its industry-leading low drug prices or customer service. mailmyprescriptions.com, has previously raised an undisclosed amount of funding from strategic investors including pharmacy supply chain stakeholders and an insurance company. mailmyprescriptions.com ships prescription drugs in 49states, most territories, and is pending license approval in AL. It operates a state of the art automated dispensing pharmacy and customer service operations center in Boca Raton, FL in the same business park as the USPS Woodland Station. The pharmacy can reach an annual dispensing capacity of over 9 million prescriptions.

The Company is also beginning to explore strategic partnerships with major pharmacy chains and supermarket retailers, considering both the "The Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act" and the "Know the Lowest Price Act" have been signed into law. These two pieces of legislation eliminate pharmacy "gag" clauses which previously contractually prevented pharmacists from telling consumers when they would save money by purchasing a prescription out of pocket rather than using their insurance plans. Mr. Leo said, "as insurance carriers, PBM's, and retail pharmacies continue to consolidate, patient options are being limited. Patients are being forced to one pharmacy or another. Combined with rising deductibles, out of pocket costs are rising and options are decreasing. We think this presents a unique opportunity to partner with these very entities so that they can save face with their customers and maintain their foot traffic by offering them a new solution. Switch and save. If your retail pharmacy cannot accept your insurance for a prescription and you cannot afford their cash price, this is a perfect opportunity for a new third option: switch to mailmyprescriptions.com. I feel the customer's loyalty to that retailer will only increase, and the dollars they kept in their pocket will likely end up being spent at the retailer on other goods the consumer needs, but otherwise couldn't afford without the savings we provided them. Everyone wins." About mailmyprescriptions.com Mailmyprescriptions.com is innovating what pharmacy should be. Our vision is a pharmacy based on choice and affordability without sacrificing quality healthcare. We offer unmatched cash-pay pricing by leveraging our strategic supply chain relationships and unprecedented online pharmacy service level guarantees. We guarantee the lowest cash-pay generic drug prices. We guarantee 5-day shipping. We guarantee 48-business hour fulfillment. mailmyprescriptions.com has earned a .Pharmacy Verified Website® certification through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) and is certified with LegitScript as a safe internet pharmacy website. For more information, please visit mailmyprescriptions.com or follow us @mailmyrx or search the hashtag #searchcallsave on Facebook and Twitter and see what our customers have to say! View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-disruptive-online-pharmacy-service-announces-free-1-5-day-shipping-300747616.html SOURCE mailmyprescriptions.com

