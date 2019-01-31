[November 12, 2018] NEWS JELLY leads data visualization through industry customized solution DAISY Enterprise

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean data visualization expert company, NEWS JELLY, has recently released DAISY Enterprise, an easy to use visualization solution service. Companies accumulate hundreds of thousands of data points, only to be stuck in a rut with un-utilized mountains of data. The process of utilizing data also shows inefficiencies as the process requires hours upon hours of working on reports using Excel files to manage it. NEWS JELLY aims to overcome such data management limitations by reorganizing and newly releasing an updated enterprise version of their data visualization solution DAISY so that dashboards can be used to manage various types of data at one time. DAISY is a self analysis tool that allows users to directly search andupload data, compile charts and freely share dashboards away from the typical manual viewer-centric dashboard screen. Regardless of access to expert data knowledge, users can learn how to use the tool in under 30 minutes, and with just a few clicks, they will be able to create their own custom reports.



Removing the high price barrier of overseas visualization solutions is one of the key points of launching DAISY. Existing BI solutions require high construction costs as well as licensing costs, which cause difficulties in expanding data utilization experience. DAISY, on the other hand, provides unlimited domains for a set price allowing all employees to share the same data dashboard, significantly reducing operational costs for the company. For more information on the DAISY Enterprise solution, please visit NEWS JELLY's website at http://newsjel.ly. Signing up for the company's newsletter service grants free access to the demo version of their product and up to date news related to visualization industry developments.

[NEWS JELLY Introduction] Data visualization expert company NEWS JELLY is the only South Korean developer of web-based data visualization solution DAISY, and has continued to build success, as proven by being selected in the "TOP 300 K-Global Company" and "Smart-City 10 Excellent Companies" nominations in 2017. SOURCE NEWSJELLY co., Ltd.

