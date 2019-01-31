|
New Industry Research Finds Connected PLM Can Help Organizations Overcome Product Complexity During Digital Transformation
PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the release of a new industry study, in
conjunction with Aberdeen
Group, that identifies the benefits of leveraging enterprise product
lifecycle management (PLM) as a means to digital transformation. The
survey covers top challenges faced by PLM users, the impact of PLM on
IoT, the risks of a disconnected PLM environment, and more.
According to the research, as products become more complex, traditional
product development processes can't keep up with the demands of getting
products to market on-time and on-budget. Best-in-class manufacturers
embracing digital transformation, which made up the top 20 percent of
organizations polled, have seen several benefits from streamlining and
digitizing their PLM efforts. Each of these leaders has established a
single, connected view of data across systems that includes information
from AD, ERP, and PLM systems.
"As companies face the growing complexity of products, many are dealing
with an environment that is increasingly disconnected," said Greg Cline,
research analyst, manufacturing and product innovation & engineering,
Aberdeen (News - Alert) Group. "With a collaborative and connected PLM environment, the
best-in-class companies are seeing significant cost reductions, improved
quality control, and over 2x greater engineering productivity than their
peers."
The findings show that organizations who embrace consolidated PLM
systems have a leg up on their competition, including the following
advantages:
-
2.4x greater year-over-year engineering productivity improvement rate
compared t the industry average
-
58 percent higher rate of hitting product date targets
-
22 percent higher rate of products meeting product development budgets
-
21 percent higher rate of products hitting quality targets at launch
The study also reveals that companies that do not leverage single PLM
systems across their organization are behind the industry in product
development cycles and face an "environment of informational chaos." The
Aberdeen report suggests these organizations should not search for a
"band-aid" solution, but instead should focus on consolidating into a
single, connected system for a more complete view of data across their
organization.
"This study confirms something we at PTC have long known - consolidation
of data into a single PLM system is a key to success. With an enterprise
PLM foundation, organizations can provide a digital thread of rich,
up-to-date product development information throughout the enterprise,"
said Kevin Wrenn, divisional general manager, PLM, PTC. "PLM is a key
enterprise value-driver, enabling organizations to get products to
market faster and in turn, stay ahead of the competition."
