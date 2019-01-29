[November 08, 2018] New Digi-Sense™ TraceableOne™ Single-Use Data-Loggers are First-Of-Its-Kind with Calibration

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensure effective cold chain management with the one button plug-and-play Digi-Sense TraceableOne Single-Use USB Temperature Data Logger with Calibration from Cole-Parmer. Each single-use data logger is traceable to NIST standards and comes with a Traceable® certificate which ensures accuracy. The data loggers are ideal for anyone who needs to make sure the temperature or temperature and humidity of their items remain at set parameters during transport, storage or experiments in the food, pharmaceutical, or laboratory industries. These compact, data loggers fit anywhere—even inside a small cooler and include many other useful features. They are pre-programmed to measure typical temperature ranges of interest with alarm set-points that allow a quick check for outliers. The data loggers auto generate PDFs when plugged in to a computer. No software or driver s required for set-up or download data. They are low cost and easy to use. Flashing red and green LEDs indicate logger is recording data, stopped recording, and if an alarm has been triggered. Logging duration runs from either 10, 30, 60, or even 90 days. Logging intervals update either every 1, 3, 6, or 10 minutes. A waterproof design (IP67) eliminates concerns when shipping materials with cold packs, ice, or in damp environments.



For more information on Digi-Sense TraceableOne Single-Use Data Loggers with Calibration, go to ColeParmer.com/ or call our technical experts at 1-800-323-4340. Cole-Parmer has been a leading global source of laboratory and industrial fluid handling products, instrumentation, equipment, and supplies since 1955. Our product lines, including popular brand names such as Masterflex®, Ismatec®, Oakton®, Digi-Sense™, and more, are sold through company-owned customer channel outlets and a strong network of international dealers. We also feature an ISO-17025-accredited metrology lab for instrument calibration and repair. Cole-Parmer responds with excellence to customer needs, and offers application expertise and technical support. For more information, contact Cole-Parmer, 625 East Bunker Court, Vernon Hills, IL 60061. In the US, call 1-800-323-4340. International customers, call 1-847-549-7600. You can also visit www.coleparmer.com.

