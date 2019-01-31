[November 08, 2018] New RootMetrics® Report Shows AT&T and Verizon in a Heated Race for Top Mobile Performance in Cleveland

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals Verizon and AT&T share the overall performance award in Cleveland, which Verizon previously won outright. According to the latest 2nd Half 2018 Cleveland Metro RootScore® Report , AT&T and Verizon also tie for awards in network reliability and call performance. Meanwhile, Verizon earns the Data Performance RootScore Award outright for the second consecutive testing period. Looking at data performance in the metro area, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon record the fastest median download speeds ranging between 39.4 Mbps and 44.3 Mbps. Meanwhile, Verizon alone records the fastest median upload speed at 17.0 Mbps, allowing subscribers to upload a picture to social media in about two seconds. "The mobile performance race in Cleveland is getting more intense, with multiple award wins for Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "AT&T and Verizon have made network reliability a priority, while T-Mobile continues to heat up the competition in network speed. It's clear Cleveland natives are in good hands with the mobile networks improving to fit the needs of all smartphone users, no matter how they use their devices most." This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Cleveland and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, onsumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.



Mobile Performance You Can Depend on Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call and text tests. Its network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email and web/app tasks. While all four carriers earn high scores of 97.6 and above in the network reliability category, Verizon and AT&T tie for the top spot. Meanwhile, Verizon and T-Mobile share the award for network speed.

Data Performance The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Verizon wins the Data Performance RootScore Award outright for the second consecutive report. The carrier also records the fastest median upload speed at 17.0 Mbps, while AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon record the fastest median download speeds, ranging between 39.4 Mbps and 44.3 Mbps. Subscribers on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon can expect to download a high-definition television show in about two minutes. Call and Text Performance Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Verizon and AT&T share the award for call performance, while all four carriers share the Text Performance RootScore Award. Comprehensive Testing To evaluate the mobile experience in Cleveland, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from October 8 through October 19. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 113 locations and while driving 2,281 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website. About RootMetrics® RootMetrics® by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measure mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often. IHS Markit and RootMetrics are registered trademarks of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved. FOR MORE INFORMATION:

