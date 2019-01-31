[November 08, 2018] New Quarterly Report from ForeSee Ranks the Top 50 Websites in U.S. on Digital Experience

ForeSee, the leader in Voice of Customer (VOC) solutions, today announced the results of its Digital Experience Index (DXI) for Q3 2018. The DXI chronicles the customer experience of the 50 most popular websites in the U.S., revealing who's winning and why, and aims to be the benchmark for businesses in every industry as they sharpen their digital customer experiences strategies. In the report, Netflix ranked first with a Net Promoter ScoreSM (NPS®) of 64, followed by PayPal (News - Alert) (63), Amazon (54), Google (53) and Apple (49). Digital transformation is widely recognized as a top strategic initiative for leading companies. Traditional, non-digital-native brands Best Buy and Capital One (News - Alert) , which ranked 9th and 13th on NPS respectively - against digital heavyweights from YouTube to Apple - are both seeing the benefits from their decade-long investments in web and mobile to augment their physical channels. Findings in the study also support that a good experience on web and mobile influence a customer's overall likelihood to recommend a brand and correlate to improved NPS. "Customers are filtering their experience through an increasingly digital lens," said Shannon Latta, Vice President of Marketing, ForeSee. "Our Digital Experience Index underscores that people expect and demand a seamless experience across all channels and touchpoints. Customers want to move easily from stores to mobile to web chat, and they're loyal to businesses that give them consistent, personalized experiences. We're seeing investment in digital accelerate customer experience transformation." As the first digital experience ranking of its kind, the ForeSee DXI measures four key drivers that impact a visitor's overall satisfaction with their experience: navigation, look and feel, site information, and site performance.







Rank Navigation Look and Feel Site Information Site Performance 1 PayPal Netflix PayPal PayPal 2 Netflix PayPal Amazon Netflix 3 Amazon Amazon Google Amazon 4 Google Google Capital One Chase 5 YouTube (News - Alert) Capital One Google Capital One 6 Capital One Apple Chase Bank of America 7 Chase YouTube Bank of America Google 8 Wells Fargo (News - Alert) Bank of America YouTube American Express 9 Bank of America Chase UPS Apple 10 UPS Best Buy American Express eBay (News - Alert)

Methodology ForeSee's Digital Experience Index (DXI) benchmarks, on a quarterly basis, the digital experience of the 50 most popular websites in the U.S. The brands are drawn from Amazon's Alexa.com top/most trafficked sites and the Fortune 500. The study surveyed 12,500 consumers and was completed using a panel representative of the general population fielded in the third quarter of 2018. NPS is on a scale of -100 to 100. Satisfaction and driver scores are on a scale of 0-100. Download the complete ForeSee Digital Experience Index: Q3 2018 report now for additional data and insights. About ForeSee ForeSee helps companies grow by listening to what matters most-customer voices. ForeSee voice of customer (VOC) software solutions are designed for business impact, to measure and benchmark a 360-degree view of the customer across every touchpoint in digital, location, and contact center. Global brands in retail, financial services, utilities, and the public sector depend on ForeSee to help them deliver exceptional customer experiences. Visit www.foresee.com to learn more. Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005126/en/

