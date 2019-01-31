|
|[November 08, 2018]
|
New Quarterly Report from ForeSee Ranks the Top 50 Websites in U.S. on Digital Experience
ForeSee, the leader in Voice
of Customer (VOC) solutions, today announced the results of its
Digital Experience Index (DXI) for Q3 2018. The DXI chronicles the
customer experience of the 50 most popular websites in the U.S.,
revealing who's winning and why, and aims to be the benchmark for
businesses in every industry as they sharpen their digital customer
experiences strategies. In the report, Netflix ranked first with a Net
Promoter ScoreSM (NPS®) of 64, followed by PayPal (News - Alert)
(63), Amazon (54), Google (53) and Apple (49).
Digital transformation is widely recognized as a top strategic
initiative for leading companies. Traditional, non-digital-native brands
Best Buy and Capital One (News - Alert), which ranked 9th and 13th on NPS respectively
- against digital heavyweights from YouTube to Apple - are both seeing
the benefits from their decade-long investments in web and mobile to
augment their physical channels. Findings in the study also support that
a good experience on web and mobile influence a customer's overall
likelihood to recommend a brand and correlate to improved NPS.
"Customers are filtering their experience through an increasingly
digital lens," said Shannon Latta, Vice President of Marketing, ForeSee.
"Our Digital Experience Index underscores that people expect and demand
a seamless experience across all channels and touchpoints. Customers
want to move easily from stores to mobile to web chat, and they're loyal
to businesses that give them consistent, personalized experiences. We're
seeing investment in digital accelerate customer experience
transformation."
As the first digital experience ranking of its kind, the ForeSee DXI
measures four key drivers that impact a visitor's overall satisfaction
with their experience: navigation, look and feel, site information, and
site performance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rank
|
|
|
Navigation
|
|
|
Look and Feel
|
|
|
Site Information
|
|
|
Site Performance
|
1
|
|
|
PayPal
|
|
|
Netflix
|
|
|
PayPal
|
|
|
PayPal
|
2
|
|
|
Netflix
|
|
|
PayPal
|
|
|
Amazon
|
|
|
Netflix
|
3
|
|
|
Amazon
|
|
|
Amazon
|
|
|
Google
|
|
|
Amazon
|
4
|
|
|
Google
|
|
|
Google
|
|
|
Capital One
|
|
|
Chase
|
5
|
|
|
YouTube (News - Alert)
|
|
|
Capital One
|
|
|
Google
|
|
|
Capital One
|
6
|
|
|
Capital One
|
|
|
Apple
|
|
|
Chase
|
|
|
Bank of America
|
7
|
|
|
Chase
|
|
|
YouTube
|
|
|
Bank of America
|
|
|
Google
|
8
|
|
|
Wells Fargo (News - Alert)
|
|
|
Bank of America
|
|
|
YouTube
|
|
|
American Express
|
9
|
|
|
Bank of America
|
|
|
Chase
|
|
|
UPS
|
|
|
Apple
|
10
|
|
|
UPS
|
|
|
Best Buy
|
|
|
American Express
|
|
|
eBay (News - Alert)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Methodology
ForeSee's Digital Experience Index (DXI) benchmarks, on a quarterly
basis, the digital experience of the 50 most popular websites in the
U.S. The brands are drawn from Amazon's Alexa.com top/most trafficked
sites and the Fortune 500. The study surveyed 12,500 consumers and was
completed using a panel representative of the general population fielded
in the third quarter of 2018. NPS is on a scale of -100 to 100.
Satisfaction and driver scores are on a scale of 0-100.
Download the complete ForeSee
Digital Experience Index: Q3 2018 report now for additional data and
insights.
About ForeSee
ForeSee helps companies grow by listening to what matters most-customer
voices. ForeSee voice of customer (VOC) software solutions are designed
for business impact, to measure and benchmark a 360-degree view of the
customer across every touchpoint in digital, location, and contact
center. Global brands in retail, financial services, utilities, and the
public sector depend on ForeSee to help them deliver exceptional
customer experiences. Visit www.foresee.com
to learn more.
Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the
NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc.,
Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005126/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]