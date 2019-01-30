|
|[November 08, 2018]
|
New NSTA Kids Book Invites Students on a Tour of the Wonderful World of Birds and Beaks
Children can discover why some birds have bills like straws, pouches, or
even daggers from an engaging new NSTA
Kids book for grades 3-5. The
Beaks of Birds kindles kids' curiosity about the ways in which
the structure of beaks plays a significant role in how birds find and
capture their food.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005014/en/
The Beaks of Birds (Photo: Business Wire)
The book tells the story of a child and two grown-up friends on a jaunt
that sparks all kinds of questions: Why does a house finch have a bump
in its beak? What kind of bird has a bill like a spoon? And with such
big beaks, why don't toucans fall over? Bonus background material and
five age-appropriate activities round out the contents.
The authors are Richard and Kathleen Konicek-Moran, husband-and-wife
naturalists who also wrote and illustrate the NSTA Kids book From
Flower to Fruit. Just as that book was designed to encourage
budding botanists, The Beaks of Birds will give a fascinating
start to future birders and biologists.
NSTA Kids is a division of NSTA
Press that offers books to supplement science learning while
encouraging children to become avid readers. Browse sample
pages of this new title for free at the NSTA
Science Store website.
For additional information or to purchase a copy of The Beaks of Birds
and other books from NSTA Kids, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order
by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The
36-page book is priced at $12.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at
$10.36. (Stock # PB442X; ISBN #978-1-68140-352-6)
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA
Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year.
Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of
science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific
content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005014/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]