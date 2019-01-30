[November 08, 2018] New NSTA Kids Book Invites Students on a Tour of the Wonderful World of Birds and Beaks

Children can discover why some birds have bills like straws, pouches, or even daggers from an engaging new NSTA Kids book for grades 3-5. The Beaks of Birds kindles kids' curiosity about the ways in which the structure of beaks plays a significant role in how birds find and capture their food. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005014/en/ The Beaks of Birds (Photo: Business Wire) The book tells the story of a child and two grown-up friends on a jaunt that sparks all kinds of questions: Why does a house finch have a bump in its beak? What kind of bird has a bill like a spoon? And with such big beaks, why don't toucans fall over? Bonus background material and five age-appropriate activities round out the contents. The authors are Richard and Kathleen Konicek-Moran, husband-and-wife naturalists who also wrote and illustrate the NSTA Kids book From Flower to Fruit. Just as that book was designed to encourage budding botanists, The Beaks of Birds will give a fascinating start to future birders and biologists.



NSTA Kids is a division of NSTA Press that offers books to supplement science learning while encouraging children to become avid readers. Browse sample pages of this new title for free at the NSTA Science Store website. For additional information or to purchase a copy of The Beaks of Birds and other books from NSTA Kids, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 36-page book is priced at $12.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $10.36. (Stock # PB442X; ISBN #978-1-68140-352-6)

About NSTA The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education. NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005014/en/

