New Research about the 2008 Financial Crisis to be Presented at Conference Hosted by Annual Reviews, MIT Golub Center and NYU Stern School of Business

Annual Reviews, MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy (GCFP) and New York University Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) will convene today and tomorrow to present new review articles focused on the 2008 financial crisis in the Annual Review of Financial Economics Volume 10. The research will be presented during the 2008 Financial Crisis: A Ten-Year Review conference, a two-day, invitation-only event spotlighting the perspectives of those with expert vantage points of the crisis.

The Annual Review of Financial Economics is co-edited by Robert C. Merton, Professor of Finance, and Andrew W. Lo, Professor of Finance and Director of the Laboratory for Financial Engineering, both at the MIT (News - Alert) Sloan School of Management.

"Each paper we've selected to highlight offers a distinct contribution to the dialogue around the financial crisis," said Merton and Lo. "By examining each element of the crisis, from the mortgage market to financial reporting to monetary policy, we aim to enhance our collective understanding of the causes of the crisis, its lasting impact and how we can mitigate risk going forward."

"We are delighted to convene such an extraordinary group of influencers at this ten-year mark since the financial crisis to unveil critical new thinking that has the potential to shape the future of financial markets and public policy," said Raghu Sundaram, Dean of NYU Stern, who will deliver opening remarks at the conference.

"We're excited to be co-hosting this important event," said Deborah Lucas, Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy. "Regulatory policies and priorities around the world have been reshaped by the crisis, and a fuller understanding of what happened and why is essential for making informed policy changes now and in the future."

The conference will explore both the origins of, and the response to, the 2008 financial crisis, as well as lessons learned, from the perspectives of academic, industry and public policy leaders. Conference program topics include bailouts and their consequences, accounting issues that impact financial stability, trust and the future of finance, asset pricing, leverage and systemic risk. Timothy Geithner, Former Secretary of the United States Treasury, will participate in a fireside chat. Three former central bankers will discuss "The Role of Central Banking in Crisis Management": Ben Bernanke, Former Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve; Mervyn King, former Governor of the Bank of England; and Jean-Claude Trichet, former President of the European Central Bank.

The following is the full list of the new review articles covering the 2008 financial crisis and being presented at the conference:

About the Annual Review of Financial Economics

This highly cited journal provides comprehensive, forward-looking and critical reviews of the most significant theoretical, empirical, and experimental developments in financial economics, including the fields of capital markets, corporate finance, financial institutions, market microstructure, and behavioral and experimental finance.

About the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy (GCFP)

The mission of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy (GCFP) is to serve as a catalyst for innovative, cross-disciplinary and non-partisan research and educational initiatives that address the unique challenges facing governments in their role as financial institutions and as regulators of the financial system. The GCFP is an MIT-wide initiative that is managed by the MIT Sloan School of Management's finance group.

About New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business

New York University Stern School of Business, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is one of the nation's premier management education schools and research centers. NYU Stern, whose faculty includes four Nobel (News - Alert) Laureates in Economics, offers a broad portfolio of programs at the graduate and undergraduate levels, all of them enriched by the dynamism, energy and deep resources of one of the world's business capitals. Visit www.stern.nyu.edu and follow NYU Stern on Twitter (News - Alert) : @NYUStern.

