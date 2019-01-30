|
|[November 08, 2018]
|
New Research about the 2008 Financial Crisis to be Presented at Conference Hosted by Annual Reviews, MIT Golub Center and NYU Stern School of Business
Annual
Reviews, MIT
Golub Center for Finance and Policy (GCFP) and New
York University Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) will convene
today and tomorrow to present new review articles focused on the 2008
financial crisis in the Annual
Review of Financial Economics Volume 10. The research will be
presented during the 2008
Financial Crisis: A Ten-Year Review conference, a two-day,
invitation-only event spotlighting the perspectives of those with expert
vantage points of the crisis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005475/en/
The Annual Review of Financial Economics is co-edited by Robert
C. Merton, Professor of Finance, and Andrew W. Lo, Professor of Finance
and Director of the Laboratory
for Financial Engineering, both at the MIT (News - Alert) Sloan School of
Management.
"Each paper we've selected to highlight offers a distinct contribution
to the dialogue around the financial crisis," said Merton and Lo. "By
examining each element of the crisis, from the mortgage market to
financial reporting to monetary policy, we aim to enhance our collective
understanding of the causes of the crisis, its lasting impact and how we
can mitigate risk going forward."
"We are delighted to convene such an extraordinary group of influencers
at this ten-year mark since the financial crisis to unveil critical new
thinking that has the potential to shape the future of financial markets
and public policy," said Raghu Sundaram, Dean of NYU Stern, who will
deliver opening remarks at the conference.
"We're excited to be co-hosting this important event," said Deborah
Lucas, Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy.
"Regulatory policies and priorities around the world have been reshaped
by the crisis, and a fuller understanding of what happened and why is
essential for making informed policy changes now and in the future."
The conference will explore both the origins of, and the response to,
the 2008 financial crisis, as well as lessons learned, from the
perspectives of academic, industry and public policy leaders. Conference program
topics include bailouts and their consequences, accounting issues that
impact financial stability, trust and the future of finance, asset
pricing, leverage and systemic risk. Timothy Geithner, Former Secretary
of the United States Treasury, will participate in a fireside chat.
Three former central bankers will discuss "The Role of Central Banking
in Crisis Management": Ben Bernanke, Former Chairman of the United
States Federal Reserve; Mervyn King, former Governor of the Bank of
England; and Jean-Claude Trichet, former President of the European
Central Bank.
Selected panels of the conference will be livestreamed n the Annual
Reviews website.
The following is the full list of the new
review articles covering the 2008 financial crisis and being
presented at the conference:
Annual Review of Financial Economics Volume 10 is available for
purchase here
or by emailing service@annualreviews.org
or calling 800-523-8635 (US/CAN).
About the Annual
Review of Financial Economics
This highly cited journal provides comprehensive, forward-looking and
critical reviews of the most significant theoretical, empirical, and
experimental developments in financial economics, including the fields
of capital markets, corporate finance, financial institutions, market
microstructure, and behavioral and experimental finance.
About the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy (GCFP)
The mission of the MIT
Golub Center for Finance and Policy (GCFP) is to serve as a catalyst
for innovative, cross-disciplinary and non-partisan research and
educational initiatives that address the unique challenges facing
governments in their role as financial institutions and as regulators of
the financial system. The GCFP is an MIT-wide initiative that is managed
by the MIT Sloan School of Management's finance group.
About New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business
New
York University Stern School of Business, located in the heart of
Greenwich Village, is one of the nation's premier management education
schools and research centers. NYU Stern, whose faculty includes four
Nobel (News - Alert) Laureates in Economics, offers a broad portfolio of programs at
the graduate and undergraduate levels, all of them enriched by the
dynamism, energy and deep resources of one of the world's business
capitals. Visit www.stern.nyu.edu
and follow NYU Stern on Twitter (News - Alert): @NYUStern.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005475/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]