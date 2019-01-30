|
New Grammer US Subsidiary TMD Receives Renowned SPE Innovation Award
At the beginning of October, Grammer AG, a global supplier of interior
components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles seating systems,
completed the acquisition of the American automotive supplier Toledo
Molding & Die Inc. ("TMD"). With the acquisition of TMD, the Grammer
Group has consistently pursued its strategy of systematically acquiring
technology companies to expand its own product range and process
expertise. TMD is now Grammer's main pillar in the US automotive market.
The TMD Group is a leading specialist in the development and production
of innovative thermoplastic components in the North American automotive
market with annual sales of around USD 300 million. In the automotive
industry in particular, the use of such innovative materials has become
increasingly important in recent years, as today more than 15 percent of
a passenger car consists of plastic and plastic composite materials.
Innovative TMD tire carrier offers more safety and comfort
The fact that TMD products are among the most innovative and best in the
US market was officially confirmed yesterday evening: At the SPE
Innovation Awards Gala in Detroit, organized by the Society of Plastics
Engineers Automotive Division ("SPE"), the product submitted by TMD, an
innovative tire carrier with integrated rear camera and brake light,
receivd the coveted award in the category "Process/Assembly/Enabling
Technologies". The award-winning tire carrier is made of injection
molded magnesium and over-molded with nylon. The hybrid composite
technology used by TMD takes advantage of these two materials to reduce
weight, improve impact resistance, corrosion resistance and load
capacity. The innovative product also offers clear advantages for the
final consumer. In particular, the spare tire is easier to fit and
remove, and the integrated rear camera, which is particularly protected
against shocks, offers extra safety when driving.
"Together with our subsidiary TMD, we are delighted to receive the
prestigious SPE Innovation Award. The award is a strong confirmation of
the quality and innovative strength of TMD products. TMD is a very
important pillar for us in the USA: Together we will expand our market
position and our customer portfolio in the world's second-largest
automotive market," says Ralf Hoppe, Spokesman of GRAMMER AG.
The SPE Innovation Awards are the oldest and largest awards of their
kind in the automotive and plastics industries. For the 48th time
already, the Automotive Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers
honored technical achievements in all phases of new automotive plastics
and plastic-based composites. The SPE has over 1,000 members worldwide.
Company profile:
Located in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development
and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as
well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad
vehicles.
In the Automotive Division, we supply headrests, armrests, center
console systems, high-quality interior components, operating systems and
innovative thermo-plastic solutions to premium automakers and automotive
system suppliers.
The Commercial Vehicles Division comprises seats for the truck and
offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, forklifts) as
well as train and bus seats.
With round about 15,000 employees, Grammer operates in 19 countries
around the world.
Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the
Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system
Xetra.
