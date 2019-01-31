[November 07, 2018] New SDL Tridion DX Release Transforms Content Into Digital Experiences @SDLConnect2018 #GCOM #ContentIsYourBestSalesperson

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation, and delivery, today announces the latest version of SDL Tridion DX, providing the foundation for digital transformation, and revolutionizing the way that enterprises can manage their entire content lifecycle to support continuous digital experiences. SDL also announces the general availability of SDL Tridion Sites 9, its web content management system and part of SDL Tridion DX, built for powering digital journeys. Content drives experiences, all the way from pre-sales to post-sales, across every stage of the customer journey. By combining the strengths of SDL Tridion Sites, SDL Tridion Docs, SDL Language Technology and Hai, SDL's Linguistic AI, SDL Tridion DX enables unified digital experiences from a single platform, all powered by content. For the first time ever, marketing teams can deliver marketing-led experiences with in-depth product content across touchpoints from one solution, providing customers with a rich, continuous digital experience in their language, in any context and channel. "Today's content is usually created, translated and delivered in silos across marketing, sales, customer support, service, delivery, operations and product development. This organizational fragmentation is visible to the outside world through inconsistent and disconnected experiences. However, customers don't consume information in silos and want easy access to all information, ranging from engaging marketing content to in-depth product information, and everything in between," said Jim Saunders, Chief Product Officer. "SDL Tridion DX helps enterprises bridge the gaps between departments, delivering blended omni-content from one platform to drive continuous, holistic experiences that are localized, personalized and highly relevant across the entire customer journey." With SDL Dynamic Experience Delivery, SDL Tridion DX solves the typical fragmentation in front-end experiences by connecting to multiple backend content repositories and business systems that span organizational and technology silos, providing centralized control for assembling content to ensure it is consistent, personal and relevant to all audieces. Enterprises can also benefit from ultimate content reuse to save costs and speed up time to market, while its modern micro services-based approach enables headless omni-content delivery to any digital touchpoint and interoperability with existing systems in a wide variety of environments. Combined with Hai, SDL's Linguistic AI, users will have access to more intelligent analytics, content assistance and taxonomy



This new release of SDL Tridion DX is based on: SDL Tridion Sites 9: Available today, the latest version of SDL's web content management system (CMS) makes it easier to reach global customers faster by supporting agile marketing processes with flexible content delivery, allowing enterprises to provide brand consistency across digital real-estate with local nuanced personalized content. The latest version has been designed for speed and efficiency providing:

Better Experiences – easier to blend content on a single page

Better Operations – easier to edit content with in the CMS

Better Technology – easier to deploy content across websites faster; and scale to any size To find out what else is new click here. SDL Tridion Docs 13: As a component content management system (CCMS), SDL Tridion Docs centralizes the creation, translation and delivery of DITA-based structured content, delivering accurate, accessible information in multiple languages and formats. It manages product information, after-sales content and self-service support information, while also enabling users to blend marketing and product content to better serve external customers, field service and any customer-facing employees. Available today, the newest release of SDL Tridion Docs supports DITA 1.3, the latest version of the standard. Already serving a wide range of industries, in 2019 SDL will deliver the next major version of SDL Tridion Docs with new features that support emerging structured content use cases and industries such as Financial Services and Life Sciences. All of this will help organizations – regardless of industry – ensure that they're delivering continuous customer experiences, across any device or channel. To show the critical role of content in delivering continuous customer journeys, SDL recently commissioned a Forrester Consulting study - 'Today's Content Supply Chains Prevent Continuous Customer Journeys'. Find out why only a third of companies believe their customer's journey is completely continuous by downloading the full report here. If you would like to know how your content can be your best salesperson and help grow sales, while encouraging customers along their journey, read our new eBook here. About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For over 25 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 88 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook . View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sdl-tridion-dx-release-transforms-content-into-digital-experiences-sdlconnect2018-gcom-contentisyourbestsalesperson-300745877.html SOURCE SDL plc

