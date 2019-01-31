[November 07, 2018] New Omnisend Research for Black Friday: Larger Email Lists Boast Order Rates of Nearly 20%

LONDON, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend research shows that despite smaller email lists providing better open and click through rates, larger lists tend to gain more orders for online sellers. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781048/Omnisend.jpg )

Omnisend, the ecommerce marketing automation platform, has announced today that new research on email list size statistics based on over 964 million emails studied over 2017, has determined that larger email lists have a much higher order rate despite weaker open and click through rates. According to this research, smaller email lists, such as those under 5,000 email addresses, have better open (20.2%) and click through rates (5.3%) with a typcal order rate of 1.8%. However, lists containing more than 50,000 addresses have a nearly 20% order rate.



While many would be discouraged by lower open and click through rates, the data shows that bigger is better for profit margins this holiday season. With this new information in mind, online sellers should focus their efforts into email list building throughout the Black Friday period to take advantage of the higher order rate that comes with a larger email list.

According to Rytis Lauris, CEO of Omnisend: "This data is crucial for ecommerce marketers, as it helps them to carefully plan their email marketing strategy for the upcoming huge sales season, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and of course Christmas. As larger lists earn more orders, marketers should take advantage of the high-traffic holiday period by acquiring as many email subscribers as possible as part of a profitable long-term strategy." There is a variety of methods online sellers use to convert new subscribers to an email list during the holiday period. Creating a pop-up box or an exit-intent box with a sign up incentive for already deal-conscious shoppers is one effective way. Using gamification to make signing up more attractive to customers, or making it easy by including an opt-in within the checkout flow is also a popular choice. More email marketing statistics can be found in this infographic. About Omnisend Omnisend is an ecommerce marketing automation platform committed to helping growing ecommerce businesses use marketing automation and omnichannel communication to increase their sales. It is the number one rated email marketing tool on Shopify, and is available on all ecommerce platforms. SOURCE Omnisend

