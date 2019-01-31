[November 07, 2018] New Cigna Pregnancy App Enables Improved Health and Lower Costs For Pregnant Women

Global health service company Cigna launched the new Cigna Healthy Pregnancy app to better connect individual customers to Cigna's suite of health benefits including the Cigna Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies maternity health engagement program. The Cigna Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies program has shown to positively impact health outcomes for pregnant women and their babies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005053/en/ In 2016, 53 percent of eligible Cigna participants enrolled during their first trimester, with only 10 percent of these women experiencing preterm deliveries1. In addition, there was a 79 percent full-term pregnancy rate among women identified to be at-risk for preterm delivery1. Improving the likelihood of full-term pregnancies also improves affordability, with more than $2,000 in average savings per participant and nearly $43,000 saved per participant identified as at-risk for preterm delivery1. App developer Wildflower Health reports that more than 66 percent of app users registered during their first trimester, and stayed engaged in the app by regularly accessing content within the app. This includes about 60 percent of users taking the app's pregnancy health assessment survey, which identifies potential high-risk pregnancies and connects them to relevant resources2. "Our new app is designed to make it easier to enroll and engage in Cigna's Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies program, which has shown to have a direct impact on improved health outcomes for both mom and baby," said Patricia Stephenson, M.D., senior medical director at Cigna. "The app delivers convenient, personalized guidance, giving expectant moms and dads information to help them make important health care decisions in real-time." The Cigna Healthy Pregnancy app is unlike the content-only pregnancy apps currently available in the marketplace. The integrated app delivers personalized guidance, and helps expectant parents optimize their health benefits and connect to other available resources including: health alerts and reminders, Find a Healthcare Provider, cost and quality tools, maternity coaching and incentives. An important goal of the Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies program and accompanying Healthy Pregnancy app is to reduce the number of pregnancies resulting in preterm and low birth weight babies through early risk identification, encouraging appropriate care and treatment coordination, preventive care and healthy lifestyle education. Key features of the app include:



Health assessment survey transmits answers seamlessly to Cigna maternity coaches who outreach to women and offer enrollment in the pregnancy coaching program.

Direct connection to Cigna Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies program resources.

Employer-specific Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies program incentives, where available, and customer support phone numbers.

Personalized content with daily and weekly milestones based on expected due date to track baby's development and common pregnancy symptoms.

Information and resources to encourage a conversation between individuals and health care providers about predictors of preterm birth. The app will be broadly available to eligible customers in January 2019. In addition to the fully integrated and connected version of the app available for eligible customers, the content-only version is available to all U.S. Cigna medical customers. Cigna's Healthy Pregnancy app is powered by mobile health app developer Wildflower Health and will be available on the App Store® or Google PlayTM online stores. About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook (News - Alert) or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com. For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express Scripts, visit www.advancinghealthcare.com. About Wildflower Health Wildflower grows healthy families by making intelligent connections between consumers and their healthcare. We simplify healthcare every day, helping families manage the health needs of moms, dads, kids and aging parents on one shared mobile application. Our mobile-based enterprise software serves as a digital catalyst for our clients, improving clinical outcomes and operational efficiency, while increasing engagement, satisfaction and loyalty. Visit us at www.wildflowerhealth.com. 1 Cigna 2016 full year data. National Book of Business. Individual results may vary. App Store is a registered service mark of Apple Inc. Google (News - Alert) Play is a trademark of Google Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005053/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]