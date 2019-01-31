|
|[November 07, 2018]
|
New Cigna Pregnancy App Enables Improved Health and Lower Costs For Pregnant Women
Global health service company Cigna launched the new Cigna
Healthy Pregnancy app to better connect individual customers to Cigna's
suite of health benefits including the Cigna Healthy Pregnancies,
Healthy Babies maternity health engagement program. The Cigna Healthy
Pregnancies, Healthy Babies program has shown to positively impact
health outcomes for pregnant women and their babies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005053/en/
In 2016, 53 percent of eligible Cigna participants enrolled during their
first trimester, with only 10 percent of these women experiencing
preterm deliveries1. In addition, there was a 79 percent
full-term pregnancy rate among women identified to be at-risk for
preterm delivery1. Improving the likelihood of full-term
pregnancies also improves affordability, with more than $2,000 in
average savings per participant and nearly $43,000 saved per participant
identified as at-risk for preterm delivery1.
App developer Wildflower Health reports that more than 66 percent of app
users registered during their first trimester, and stayed engaged in the
app by regularly accessing content within the app. This includes about
60 percent of users taking the app's pregnancy health assessment survey,
which identifies potential high-risk pregnancies and connects them to
relevant resources2.
"Our new app is designed to make it easier to enroll and engage in
Cigna's Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies program, which has shown to
have a direct impact on improved health outcomes for both mom and baby,"
said Patricia Stephenson, M.D., senior medical director at Cigna. "The
app delivers convenient, personalized guidance, giving expectant moms
and dads information to help them make important health care decisions
in real-time."
The Cigna Healthy Pregnancy app is unlike the content-only
pregnancy apps currently available in the marketplace. The integrated
app delivers personalized guidance, and helps expectant parents optimize
their health benefits and connect to other available resources
including: health alerts and reminders, Find a Healthcare Provider, cost
and quality tools, maternity coaching and incentives.
An important goal of the Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies program and
accompanying Healthy Pregnancy app is to reduce the number of
pregnancies resulting in preterm and low birth weight babies through
early risk identification, encouraging appropriate care and treatment
coordination, preventive care and healthy lifestyle education. Key
features of the app include:
-
Health assessment survey transmits answers seamlessly to Cigna
maternity coaches who outreach to women and offer enrollment in the
pregnancy coaching program.
-
Direct connection to Cigna Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies program
resources.
-
Employer-specific Healthy Pregnancies, Healthy Babies program
incentives, where available, and customer support phone numbers.
-
Personalized content with daily and weekly milestones based on
expected due date to track baby's development and common pregnancy
symptoms.
-
Information and resources to encourage a conversation between
individuals and health care providers about predictors of preterm
birth.
The app will be broadly available to eligible customers in January 2019.
In addition to the fully integrated and connected version of the app
available for eligible customers, the content-only version is available
to all U.S. Cigna medical customers. Cigna's Healthy Pregnancy app is
powered by mobile health app developer Wildflower Health and will be
available on the App
Store® or Google
PlayTM online stores.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company
dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense
of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or
through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna
Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance
Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance
Company of New York, or their affiliates. Such products and services
include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,
behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other
related products including group life, accident and disability
insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and
jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships
throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including
links to follow us on Facebook (News - Alert) or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express
Scripts, visit www.advancinghealthcare.com.
About Wildflower Health
Wildflower grows healthy families by making intelligent connections
between consumers and their healthcare. We simplify healthcare every
day, helping families manage the health needs of moms, dads, kids and
aging parents on one shared mobile application. Our mobile-based
enterprise software serves as a digital catalyst for our clients,
improving clinical outcomes and operational efficiency, while increasing
engagement, satisfaction and loyalty. Visit us at www.wildflowerhealth.com.
1 Cigna 2016 full year data. National Book of Business.
Individual results may vary.
App Store is a registered service mark of Apple Inc. Google (News - Alert) Play is a
trademark of Google Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005053/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]