|
|[November 06, 2018]
|
New SaltStack Enterprise 5.5 Release Delivers Intelligent IT Automation for Hybrid Infrastructure Operations
SaltStack®, the creators of intelligent automation for IT and security
operations teams, today announced the release of SaltStack
Enterprise 5.5 with new features to provide universal control of
hybrid IT environments at scale. SaltStack Enterprise software reduces
the burden of system maintenance while giving IT teams the ability to
focus on more strategic initiatives like data security and digital
business innovation.
Alex Peay, SaltStack VP of product, said, "Humans alone can't keep up
with the rate of change and growing complexity inherent to today's
digital business infrastructure. Effective IT operations at scale
requires automation, but not all automation is created equal. SaltStack
intelligent IT automation takes a unique, event-driven approach to
controlling, optimizing, and securing modern infrastructure. The
SaltStack Enterprise 5.5 release gives IT teams the ability to
collaborate effectively while distributing workloads appropriately."
Attend the SaltStack webinar titled, "Control
Digital Complexity at Scale with Intelligent IT Automation" to learn
more.
SaltStack provides solutions
for IT operations teams by automating tasks such as:
-
System deployment and provisioning.
-
Ongoing maintenance of configuration drift.
-
Packaged jobs for night operations and service desk technicians.
-
Hybrid cloud control and optimization.
SaltStack Enterprise 5.5 includes new features built to make every
member of the IT operations team more efficient:
-
Job Center: Insight and control into every SaltStack job-scheduled, in
progress, or completed.
-
Job Scheduler: Orchestrate SaltStack jobs to run automatically through
an action-oriented interface. Define and schedule jobs proactively.
Spend less time babysitting ad-hoc tasks and more time on high-impact
initiatives like reliability and security.
-
Agentless Windows control: The fastest and most-scalable agentless
systems management product now controls Windows too. Use SaltStack
with an agent, without an agent, or both.
-
Much more: A simplified installer; Redis integration; API
enhancements; Increased performance and stability.
About SaltStack
SaltStack intelligent IT automation software is used to help the largest
businesses in the world manage and secure digital business
infrastructure. Known for its event-driven IT automation power and
ability to scale to hundreds of thousands of managed nodes, SaltStack
helps customers achieve more efficient DevOps, and IT and security
operations. For more information, please visit https://saltstack.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005871/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]