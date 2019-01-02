|
[November 06, 2018]
New JDA/Blue Yonder Survey Finds Retailers Face Major Risks to Business Without AI and Automation
JDA FocusConnect 2018 - New research
from Blue
Yonder, a JDA Company, in association with Microsoft (News - Alert) has revealed
that brick and mortar retailers are missing out on the opportunity to
improve the customer experience and compete with online retailers by
failing to automate their pricing and replenishment processes. Launched
today, the research found that 96 percent of retailers rely on manual
processes for their pricing and replenishment strategies, despite near
universal recognition of the benefits that greater automation could
bring.
The research, which was commissioned by Blue Yonder in association with
Microsoft, surveyed 200 brick and mortar retailers from the UK, Germany,
and the U.S. to understand how they are leveraging the latest
technologies to achieve a competitive advantage and level the playing
field with more agile online retailers. The research revealed that
retailers are committed to their store footprint, with 90 percent
reporting that they will either be increasing or maintaining their
physical store presence, as well as innovation, on average investing 36
percent of their IT budgets in new technology such as artificial
intelligence to meet the demands of customers and prepare for the future
of retail.
For brick and mortar retailers to meet this demand while competing with,
and leapfrogging, online retailers, they must take advantage of
cutting-edge technology to optimize their core processes. According to
the survey, 53 percent of retailers admit that there is room for
improvement in their replenishment process, while 54 percent say the
same for their pricing strategy. These core processes are critical to
the success of retail operations, and while retailers overwhelmingly use
manual intervention, they recognize that leveraging next generation
technology to automate these processes would bring a wide ream of
benefits to their business, with 58 percent of retailers reporting that
automated replenishment would generate a better customer experience and
56 percent stating that automated pricing would result in improved
profits.
Commenting on the findings, Uwe Weiss, CEO of Blue Yonder, said: "It is
clear that retailers recognize the benefits that automation can bring to
their businesses, but perhaps most significant is the agility it gives
them to compete with their ecommerce rivals. Online retailers have been
able to make small and regular adjustments to their pricing for years,
instantly reacting to consumer demand and trends to keep their prices
optimized and maximize sales, while brick and mortar retailers have been
trying to manage with manually-operated, outdated and static pricing
strategies. However, with automated pricing solutions, retailers finally
have the flexibility and agility to optimize their prices in their
physical estate, delivering a better experience for customers and
enabling them to compete more effectively with their online rivals."
ShiSh Shridhar, Microsoft Global Retail Industry Solutions Director,
commented: "Cloud technologies and AI are powerful tools in helping
retailers achieve a higher degree of automation in their pricing and
replenishment approaches. Microsoft Azure and Azure AI are driving new
levels of organizational productivity and intelligent data-driven
experiences across the retail industry. The powerful combination of
JDA's Blue Yonder-powered applications with Azure empowers retailers to
better compete in the marketplace."
Relying on manual intervention to execute critical processes such as
pricing and replenishment leaves retailers open to inaccuracies, like
not having the right products available or priced at a sub-optimal
level, resulting in lost sales. Intelligent technologies, such as
automation and AI, can not only provide insight on pricing and forecast
stock levels, they can deliver better replenishment and pricing
decisions to retailers. AI solutions can analyse vast quantities of data
to completely automate these processes and eliminate the burden of
manual intervention, enabling retailers to devote more of their
resources to improving the customer experience.
Uwe concluded: "Traditional retailers need to see themselves as
disruptors, moving away from outdated processes that they have used for
decades and looking for new technologies to transform their businesses.
If brick and mortar retailers are to compete with their online rivals,
they will need to radically adjust their approach to technology and
data. Retailers need to begin thinking of data not only as one of their
most important assets, but also as the key that can enable them to build
better relationships with their customers, optimize their supply chains
and pricing, and survive and thrive in a more competitive and
challenging market."
Methodology
In September 2018, Vanson Bourne conducted market research on behalf of
Blue Yonder and JDA to determine the challenges that retailers are
facing, how they are responding to these challenges, the level of
automation in key processes and their approach to new technology.
The research polled 200 senior IT and business decision-makers in
retailers across the UK, Germany and the U.S. All the organizations
participating had both online and physical retail operations and
revenues of over $500 million.
Of the 200 retailers questioned, 23 percent came from the fashion
sector, 34 percent from general merchandise, 21 percent from grocery and
22 percent from the department store sector.
