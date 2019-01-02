[November 06, 2018] New NSTA Kids Book Shows Elementary Students What Data-and Scientists-Can Do

Exemplary Evidence: Scientists and Their Data explains how a sometimes-unappreciated part of science is as important now as it has been to scientists for centuries. Written for students in grades 3-5, the new NSTA Kids book highlights the ways a diverse range of scientists have used measurements, mapping, and even sketches to make all kinds of breakthroughs. Exemplary Evidence features mini-biographies of nine scientists. One tracked patterns in patient histories to find the link between mosquitos and yellow fever. Still others collected data to help them map the ocean floor and pinpoint underground deposits of coal, silver, and oil. In addition to providing the bios, the book outlines four steps students can follow to use data for finding answers about how the world works



The author of Exemplary Evidence is Jessica Fries-Gaither, a science educator who also wrote the award-winning NSTA Kids book Notable Notebooks. She mixes storytelling with energetic rhyme and light-hearted drawings to bring the importance of data to life. NSTA Kids is a division of NSTA Press that offers books to supplement science learning while encouraging children to become avid readers. Browse sample pages of this new title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.

For additional information or to purchase a copy of Exemplary Evidence: Scientists and Their Data and other books from NSTA Kids, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 32-page book is priced at $14.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $11.96 (Stock # PB441X; ISBN # 978-1-68140-361-8). The hardcover edition is priced at $18.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $15.16 (Stock # PB441XL; ISBN # 978-1-68140-655-8). About NSTA The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education. NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases.

