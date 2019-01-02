[November 05, 2018]

New ICO and blockchain market survey published

"Dipstick" study says market remains confident, investors using "standard care" or proceeding with "extreme caution" with crypto deal flow. Most respected market influencers and advisors ranked

HONG KONG and TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Leong, MBA, Daniel Araya, Ph.D., and TGE Marketing publishes the results of a recent study conducted in October 2018 to analyze investor and market sentiment from CEOs.

Despite current anecdotal evidence suggesting a market slowdown correlated to falling Bitcoin prices, results are surprisingly positive. Most respondents, 36% are neutral about ICOs, and 42% are confident (19% very confident and 23% somewhat confident) compared to 23% non-confident (9% somewhat non-confident and 14% not at all confident).

This survey confirms fraudsters, lack of regulation, and lack of governance are critical chalenges to ICO industry.







Financial services sector (basic services such as lending and interest), is rated to have the most opportunities within the blockchain space, followed by health and life sciences, IT security, advanced financial services (derivatives and structured products), and education.

The top 10 most respected ICO advisors and influencers include Vitalik Buterin, Mark Andreesen, Charles Lee, Michael Terpin, Andreas Antonopoulos, Brock Pierce, Mike Novogratz, Bobby Lee, Scott Walker and Hal Finney.

Men are more conservative than women on investment stance in ICOs. 51% of respondents agree with Mike Novogratz's assertion that the market has bottomed out.

The survey sample size was 319 respondents distributed from the USA, UK, Hong Kong, South Korea and the rest of the world, providing a 95% confidence interval with 5.485% margin of error.

For an advanced copy of the survey and analysis, contact al.leong@tgemarketing.ca

Or download here: http://bit.ly/2CZYZmJ

Media Contact: Al Leong, Canada +1 (604) 781-4470; HK, China: +852 5434 2710; email: al.leong@tgemarketing.ca

SOURCE Al Leong