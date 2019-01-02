[November 05, 2018] NEWS ADVISORY: Gen-Z Consortium to Showcase New Server Rack and Gen-Z Technology Hardware and Software at Super Computing 2018; Also Chosen for Participation in Emerging Technologies Showcase

Gen-Z Consortium: WHO: Gen-Z Consortium - an industry organization developing an open-systems interconnect designed to provide high-speed, low-latency, memory-semantic access to data and devices. Launched in 2016, the Consortium has since grown to over 60 members and released its Core Specification 1.0 earlier this year, which enables silicon providers and IP developers to begin developing products enabling Gen-Z technology solutions. The Consortium currently has seven final and two draft specifications available for public download on its website. WHAT: The Gen-Z Consortium will be showcasing a newly designed, multi-vendor technology demonstration at SC'18 in Hall F, Booth #4101. Demonstrations in the booth will feature hardware platforms, open-source software, modular form factors, and mechanical form factors. This will be the first ever open-source software development demonstration of Gen-Z technology. The Consortium will also be participating in the Emerging Technologies howcase in Hall C, giving attendees two opportunities to engage and learn more about Gen-Z technology.



WHERE: Super Computing 2018, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, TX Gen-Z booth: #4101, Hall F

Emerging Technologies Showcase: Hall C WHEN: November 12-16, 2018 WHY: The Gen-Z Consortium recently published two new specifications and has released seven final and two draft specifications to the public. With more than 60 member companies representing all segments of the industry, the Consortium is an inclusive, open ecosystem dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the challenges facing the modern data center. Current board members include AMD, Arm, Cray, Dell EMC (News - Alert) , Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IDT, Mellanox, Micron, Microsemi, Samsung, SK Hynix and Xilinx. Gen-Z's enabling of a composable and disaggregated infrastructure provides many end-user benefits, including increased agility, efficient operation and unlocked data value. Security is also built into the Gen-Z fabric, ensuring valuable data is protected. Visit the Gen-Z booth to learn how the Gen-Z Consortium is creating a new data-access technology that will provide future opportunities for innovative solutions that are open, efficient, simple, and cost-effective. Additional Information: If you are interested in meeting with a Gen-Z representative at SC'18, schedule a meeting here. For more information on Gen-Z technology, visit www.genzconsortium.org. Updates posted on Twitter (News - Alert) (@genzconsortium) and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105005989/en/

