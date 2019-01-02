[November 05, 2018] New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Announce Winners of 2018 Water Works Sweepstakes

New Jersey American Water is proud to announce the 2018 winners of their annual Water Works Sweepstakes. This sweepstakes is part of the Water Works program, a unique partnership between New Jersey American Water and Scholastic which provides valuable, free STEM-based curriculum focused on water and its importance to everyday life. Each year in addition to the program's educational components, participating teachers are invited to enter the Water Works Sweepstakes for a chance to win $500 and a rooftop rain barrel for their classroom. To enter the sweepstakes, teachers share photos of their water-related class projects with New Jersey American Water. Winners are selected based on a number of evaluation criteria, and rain barrels are delivered to each winning classroom's school in the Fall. This year's sweepstakes winners are as follows: The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (New Providence) - Teacher: Alys Tyler, Grades 4, 5 & 6

Belhaven Middle School (Linwood) - Teacher: Jennifer Bernardini, Grade 5

Middle Road Elementary (Hazlet) - Teachers: Christina Caruso and Cristina Quaglia, Grade 3

Ocean Township Intermediate School (Ocean Township) - Teacher: Meghan Edson, Grades 6, 7 & 8

Westampton Intermediate School (Westampton) - Teacher:Lisa Wesolowski, Grade 5



"This is the third year New Jersey American Water has partnered with Scholastic to bring this innovative curriculum and fun sweepstakes to teachers and students in our service areas throughout the state of New Jersey," said Denise Venuti Free, New Jersey American Water Director of Communications and External Affairs. "We are honored to recognize these award-winning teachers' creativity in bringing valuable water lessons to life for their students, and applaud each classroom's commitment to water conservation, as they unveil the new rain barrels at their schools." For more information about the Water Works program, visit www.scholastic.com/njaw.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com.

