|[November 05, 2018]
New Study: DNA Molecular Tagging is an Effective Tool to Authenticate Denim, One of the Toughest Fabrics
Results of a new study published in the September/October 2018 issue of
the AATCC Review confirmed that DNA molecular tagging is an
effective tool to authenticate denim and maintains its integrity even
after exposed to the rigors of bleaching and abrasion.
The study was conducted by: Applied
DNA Sciences, Inc. ("Applied DNA," "the Company," NASDAQ: APDN), and
the Fashion
Institute of Technology (FIT). It was published in the AATCC
Review, a highly regarded publication of the American
Association of Textile Chemists and Colors.
At the FIT labs in New York, denim swatches were treated with unique DNA
molecular tags produced by Applied DNA, then subjected to stone and
bleach washings. The samples were then analyzed at Applied DNA's
laboratories in Stony Brook, where it was proven that the DNA tags
remained intact and suitable for high quality forensic scale analysis.
Based on the observed stability, DNA tags of this kind may soon be ready
for testing at a full manufacturing facility to verify the authenticity
of the finished denim garment.
"This technology will enable brands and manufacturers to track their
fibers from the farm through to the finished product, allowing for a
more transparent supply chain. Traceability can also help verify certain
sustainability claims about commodities and products, helping ensure
good practices and respect for people and the environment in supply
chains," Sean Cormier, FIT Assistant Professor, Textile Development and
Manufacturing.
"A denim fabric was chosen because it is a unique product, distinguished
by its washed styles and distressed look," said Dr. James A. Hayward,
president and CEO of Applied DNA Sciences. "Denim jeans are typically
exposed to a stone and bleach wash, which is the harshest type of
treatment made to any apparel product. If we could identify our DNA
markers after this type of wash, we believe any cotton product could be
identified at any stage in the supply chain."
Applied DNA has developed a technology to produce small DNA fragments or
identifiers on an industria scale. Purified enzymes are used to
manufacture DNA fragments, each one containing enough information to be
used as a DNA-bead or "molecular bar code," much like an ordinary ink
bar code on a label. DNA tags are applied during the cotton ginning
phase, enabling the fiber to be tracked and authenticated throughout the
entire supply chain.
There has been a lack of commercially available test methods to
determine where denim fibers were grown. This is a concern to
manufacturers, as global counterfeiting continues to escalate - rising
from USD $1.2 trillion in 2017 to an anticipated USD $1.82 trillion by
2020 (Global Brand Counterfeiting Report 2018). The denim authentication
problem is significant since most American cotton, including Upland
cotton used to produce denim, is shipped overseas and combined with
other cotton where it can lose its identity.
"The denim study has opened the door to a world of possibilities,"
Hayward added. "These results suggest that it is now possible to assign
several unique DNA molecular tags to any cotton product, regardless of
finish. Future projects will tag (News - Alert) cotton intended for denim use, as well
as other premium fibers such as wool, cashmere, as well as man-made
fibers like viscose, nylon, recycled polyester and also bio-based fibers
and recycled materials," he explained.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply
chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product
genotyping and DNA mass production for diagnostics and therapeutics.
Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative,
molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect
products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of
companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud
and diversion.
Visit adnas.com for
Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are
listed under the symbol APDNW.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be
"forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied
DNA's future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are
based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results
could differ materially from those projected due to our history of
losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data
and analysis, including whether any of Applied DNA's product candidates
will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial
process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct
clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final
approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies,
and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's
SEC (News - Alert) reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed
on December 28, 2017 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q
filed on February 8, 2018, May 3, 2018 and August 13, 2018, which are
available at www.sec.gov.
APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly
any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or
circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.
