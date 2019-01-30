[November 05, 2018] New Version of Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform Includes Support for Motor Graders and Automatic Guidance for Tiltrotators

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) announced today the release of Trimble® Earthworks Grade Control Platform version 1.7 with support for motor graders and automatic guidance for tiltrotator attachments. Trimble Earthworks for Motor Graders is a GNSS-based, 3D grade control solution designed to make fine grading more accurate, faster and easier than ever before. In addition, Trimble Earthworks now gives excavator operators using tiltrotators the advantage of automatic machine control, which can result in increased productivity. The announcement was made today at Trimble Dimensions. "The introduction of the motor grader into the Trimble Earthworks platform completes the family of earthmoving machines," said Scott Crozier, general manager of Trimble Civil Engineering and Construction. "Now contractors can realize even faster ROI, more uptime and increased portability across their fleet of heavy equipment." Trimble Earthworks for Motor Graders Trimble Earthworks for Motor Graders leverages Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensor technology in combination with GNSS, resulting in increased accuracy and stability in fine grading applications. Operators will enjoy the same intuitive, easy-to-use and learn Trimble Earthworks software available for excavators and dozers. Contractors can take advantage of the increased hardware portability available across their fleet for an even quicker return on their machine control investment. Automatic Guidance for Tiltrotator Attachments When tiltrotators are used with Trimble Earthworks for Excavators, the bucket position and orientation are aways visible regardless of bucket rotation. The operator can see the height and the rotation relative to the design, so the attachment can be more efficient. Now, Trimble Earthworks can automate the tilt functions of a tiltrotator to enable operators of all skill levels to be significantly more productive when using these attachments.



Availability Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform version 1.7 is available now from the SITECH® dealer channel. For more information, visit: http://construction.trimble.com/earthworks .

About Trimble's Civil Engineering and Construction Division Trimble is a leading innovator of hardware and software solutions for civil engineering and construction. Trimble's advanced technologies transform work across the project lifecycle for owners, engineers and contractors. Solutions include planning and design software, precision machine control, site positioning, mobile technologies and real-time connectivity. As part of Trimble's Connected Site® strategy, these solutions empower civil engineers and construction professionals to construct with confidence, delivering significant improvements in productivity at every phase of a project—from concept and design to construction and maintenance. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com . About Trimble Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com . GTRMB View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-version-of-trimble-earthworks-grade-control-platform-includes-support-for-motor-graders-and-automatic-guidance-for-tiltrotators-300743681.html SOURCE Trimble

