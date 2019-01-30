[November 05, 2018] New Trimble Earthworks GO! Grade Control Platform for Compact Machine Grading Attachments

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) announced today the release of the Trimble® Earthworks GO! Grade Control Platform, a 2D grade control solution for compact machine grading attachments. Trimble Earthworks GO! enables high-accuracy grading in an easy-to-use, portable platform. It is the only Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) compact machine control solution available today that runs on Android or iOS smartphones. The announcement was made today at Trimble Dimensions. "Trimble is proud to once again introduce groundbreaking construction technology," said Scott Crozier, general manager of Trimble Civil Engineering and Construction. "Trimble Earthworks GO! is the first BYOD compact machine control solution on the market. It makes grade control technology affordable and easy to use for contractors." Trimble Earthworks GO! can be used by contractors involved in general construction, site preparation and utility work for grading flat and simple slopes. The system leverages laser technology to provide dynamic, real-time position information that allows the operator to grade or cut profiles quickly and accurately. The platform requires little training time and can increase an operator's productivity up to 20 percent. At the core of the system is the Earthworks GO! software that guides the user through installation, setup and operating modes. The software was specifically designed for local small site contractors and owner-operators, featuring unparalleled ease-of-use. iOS and Android compatibility allows operators to use their smartphone as the primary machine interface. Trimble Earthworks O! is the easiest system on the market to install. Trimble's proprietary GO! Box enables full sensing technology with no mounting hardware needed. Contractors can save machine profiles to the GO! Box to ensure the grading attachment only needs to be set up once. This innovative capability makes it quick and easy to move the system between machines.



Availability Trimble Earthworks GO! Grade Control Platform is expected to be available globally in the fourth quarter of 2018 from the SITECH® dealer channel. For more information, visit: http://construction.trimble.com/earthworksgo.

About Trimble's Civil Engineering and Construction Division Trimble is a leading innovator of hardware and software solutions for civil engineering and construction. Trimble's advanced technologies transform work across the project lifecycle for owners, engineers and contractors. Solutions include planning and design software, precision machine control, site positioning, mobile technologies and real-time connectivity. As part of Trimble's Connected Site® strategy, these solutions empower civil engineers and construction professionals to construct with confidence, delivering significant improvements in productivity at every phase of a project—from concept and design to construction and maintenance. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com . About Trimble Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com . GTRMB View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trimble-earthworks-go-grade-control-platform-for-compact-machine-grading-attachments-300743676.html SOURCE Trimble

