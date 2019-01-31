|
|[November 02, 2018]
|
New App Teaches Japanese, Korean, and Chinese Language Learners How to Write Kana, Hangul, and Hanzi
Drops
today launched Scripts for iOS and Android (News - Alert), becoming the first
multi-language app to teach language learners how to write
character-based language systems. With just a few swipes of a finger,
learners will be able to write Japanese Kana, Korean Hangul, and
traditional Hanzi characters. In the coming months, Scripts will add
simplified Hanzi, Thai, Kanji, Arabic, Hebrew, Russian Cyrillic, and
Hindi. The launch of the Scripts app doubles down on the company's
visual learning approach.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005557/en/
Character drawing on Scripts
In the past few years, Americans have expressed significant
interest in learning Asian languages - a trend many attribute to
Asian countries' growing global influence. Even languages spoken in
American homes are shifting, with Chinese now the second
most popular language spoken at home after Spanish.
Yet, for many beginners who want to get started with learning
character-based languages, the writing system, lack of an alphabet, lack
of cognates, and status as a tonal language proveto be difficult.
There is a high barrier to entry for many Asian language learners.
For the first time, Drops is offering a new, intuitive way to learn how
to write character-based language systems through Scripts. Learners will
be able to learn each character through a mix of fun games where they
will be shown step-by-step instructions on how to draw the character
with their finger on a smartphone. The physical act of drawing a
character makes it more fun and realistic for the learner, while also
increasing retention.
"As the world becomes more interconnected than ever, Asian languages in
particular have grown in popularity. However, we haven't seen a
multi-language app that teaches how to write character-based scripts - a
crucial step toward mastering these languages. Through Scripts, we are
hoping to introduce even more learners to character-based languages, in
a way that is effective, enjoyable, and less stressful," said Daniel
Farkas, co-founder and CEO, Drops.
Drops has exploded in popularity, recently surpassing 7.5 million
downloads and on its way to 5x user growth in 2018 alone. Drops' short,
visual games make language learning a fun part of millions of users'
daily routines. The company has been adding underserved languages, such
as Hawaiian and Icelandic, with plans for more niche languages in the
future. They've also significantly expanded their content slate, and now
have thousands of words across 31 languages.
"Learning a new language is often seen as an impossible challenge for
many, especially when foreign characters are involved. Drops was built
around the teachings of visual learning, so we are uniquely equipped to
remove traditional challenges from character drawing, helping people
learn, stick with it, and also have fun," said Farkas.
About Drops
Drops
is a new way to learn a language that combines short, engaging word
puzzles with mnemonic association. Drops has developed a cult following
and has become the fastest-growing language learning app in the world.
Like an online game, the Drops app is fast and fun, and quickly becomes
an integral part of your daily routine, thus making it easy to learn one
or more of Drops' 30+ languages. Drops has an auxiliary app, Scripts,
that helps you learn how to write character-based languages, including
Japanese, Korean, Chinese, with more to come. Although simple in their
approach, these beautifully designed apps are built off years of
research into how to help you learn more effectively and easily. Drops (iOS,
Android)
and Scripts (iOS,
Android)
are available for free, with premium versions available for $9.99
monthly, $69.99 yearly, or $199 for lifetime access to both apps.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005557/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]