[November 02, 2018] New Electric Vehicle Experience Center Celebrates California Schools Eliminating Toxic Exposures with the Nation's Largest Deployment of Zero-Emission School Buses

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nineteen school districts will be recognized as pioneers by The Lion Electric Co. (Lion) for adopting zero-emission, all-electric school buses that benefit communities throughout California. The opening celebrates the largest deployment of electric school buses in the country, which is eliminating exposures to California school children. These all-electric school buses provide a healthy breathing environment for students, school bus drivers, mechanics and all Californians. The Lion Electric Co., the nation's leading manufacturer of electric school buses, is officially opening the Lion Experience Center in Sacramento, California. The center will help educate school districts, truck fleet operators, and transit bus operators on the possibilities of electrifying their fleets. The center is a teaching space available to school districts, fleet operators, and agencies to learn about EV capabilities, charging, available grants and vehicle tours. "Opening our first Lion Experience Center represents a major achievement to serve school districts, fleet operators, and the community," mentioned Marc Bedard, Founder and CEO at Lion. "Our Experience Centers will be a space where the EV community can gather for training, teaching, and educational purposes." Peter Rego, Lion's Chief Commercial Officer USA, also stated that "this is the first time a school bus manufacturer dedicates a showcase to highlight electric buses. Our commitment to zero-emission and energy efficient solutions can now be opened up to neighboring districts, schools and agencies all over California." Pete also mentioned that "we will continue to provide best-in-class customer support all over the United States and will rapidly deploy multipl Experience Centers to meet the growing demand for electric buses nationwide."



Lion has deployed over 150 electric school buses in California, New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Canada. Lion Vice President Nate Baguio will recognize and thank customers in California for their leadership to make positive change for their communities. "Current and future generations thank you for your commitment to clean the air and protect children from toxic emissions in and around dirty diesel school buses," he said. "Welcome to the Lion Family!"

Lion would like to specifically thank the following districts for their vision and dedication to a healthier and greener planet: ELK GROVE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

TWIN RIVERS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

WILSONA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

PALERMO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

FALL RIVER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

RESCUE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

KONOCTI UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

OROVILLE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

UKIAH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

HEALDSBURG UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

GONZALES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

SANTA RITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

SANGER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

JURUPA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

LYNWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

TODAY'S FRESH START CHARTER SCHOOL

PITTSBURG UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT About The Lion Electric Co. Lion Electric Co. is an innovative manufacturer of zero emission vehicles. Since its foundation in 2008, Lion's mission has been to develop durable, integrated solutions while reducing its environmental footprint. Always actively seeking new technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. The company believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our community, environment and overall quality of life. Lion already sold over 150 electric Type C school buses in North America and launched in May 2018 an electric minibus to meet customer needs in paratransit, school, and public transportation requirements. Furthermore, Lion is broadening its vehicle offering by developing class 5 to 8 all-electric trucks. Class 8 vehicles will be launched early 2019. TOGETHER, LET'S DRIVE POWER IN PROGRESS Contact information :

Patrick Gervais

Patrick.Gervais@thelionelectric.com

1.855.546.6706

514-992-1060 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-electric-vehicle-experience-center-celebrates-california-schools-eliminating-toxic-exposures-with-the-nations-largest-deployment-of-zero-emission-school-buses-300742875.html SOURCE The Lion Electric Co.

