|
|[November 01, 2018]
|
New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced that its chief financial
officer, Mark Sachleben, will present at the following upcoming investor
conferences:
-
Stephens NY Investment Conference in New York on Thursday, November 8,
2018, at 9:45 a.m. ET.
-
UBS Global Technology (News - Alert) Conference in San Francisco on Monday, November
12, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. PT.
Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor
relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com.
Following the events, replays will be made available at the same
location.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181101006057/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]