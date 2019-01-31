New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced that its chief financial officer, Mark Sachleben, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stephens NY Investment Conference in New York on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

UBS Global Technology (News - Alert) Conference in San Francisco on Monday, November 12, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.







About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

