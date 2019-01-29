[November 01, 2018]

New Technologies Are Transforming the Mobile Network, Telco and Robotic Markets

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, announced significant findings in the Mobile Network, Telco, and Robotic markets:

Pulsed RF Power Semiconductor Device Markets Will Exceed US$275 Million by 2023

While their association with consumer spending fuels the volatility of many global electronics markets, pulsed RF power device markets are supported by quite different priorities. "Many RF power semiconductor manufacturers are on a quest to find markets unrelated to mobile wireless infrastructure," said Lance Wilson, Research Director at ABI Research. Read more.







Telecom Network Orchestration is Ripe for Disruption, But Legacy Still Dominates

Orchestration architectures that provide end to end visibility remain an important cornerstone for Mobile Service Providers (MSPs) as they shift to a hybrid and digital future mode of operations. "The industry is gradually evolving into a competitive landscape that warrants support of a multitude of consumer and industrial applications. To that end, vendors should not optimize individual orchestration solutions while ignoring the interconnected and ever-increasing web of application and devices," said Don Alusha, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. Read more.

Mobile Robots Are the New Soldiers on Factory Floors

Complementary robotics technologies are helping to push revenues of commercial robotics to US$22 billion by 2027. "The advancements in machine vision, simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), swarm intelligence, and sensor fusion are making it possible for mobile robots to operate in unstructured environments such as the factory warehouse and the assembly area," said Lian Jye Su, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. Read more.

