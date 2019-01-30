|
|
New Senior Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE:
SNR) announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30,
2018.
THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
Declared cash dividend of $0.13 per common share
-
Net loss of $20.3 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share
-
Total net operating income ("NOI") of $40.7 million
-
Adjusted same store cash NOI decreased 2.0% versus Q3'17
-
Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") of $4.7 million,
or $0.06 per diluted share
-
AFFO of $9.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share
-
Normalized Funds Available for Distribution ("Normalized FAD") of $7.7
million, or $0.09 per diluted share
STRATEGIC REVIEW UPDATE
-
Work on internalization continuing to progress
-
Refinanced a $720 million secured loan priced at L + 232 basis points
with a term of seven years in October 2018
-
Re-set dividend to $0.13 per share in August 2018
-
Transitioned 51 IL assets from leased to managed in May 2018
THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS
|
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Basic
Share
|
|
Per Diluted
Share
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Basic
Share
|
|
Per Diluted
Share
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
$(20,299)
|
|
$(0.25)
|
|
$(0.25)
|
|
|
$(14,539)
|
|
$(0.18)
|
|
$(0.18)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
$40,694
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
$54,346
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
FFO
|
|
|
2,074
|
|
$0.03
|
|
$0.03
|
|
|
20,587
|
|
$0.25
|
|
$0.25
|
Normalized FFO
|
|
|
4,728
|
|
$0.06
|
|
$0.06
|
|
|
22,746
|
|
$0.28
|
|
$0.27
|
AFFO
|
|
|
9,800
|
|
$0.12
|
|
$0.12
|
|
|
20,561
|
|
$0.25
|
|
$0.25
|
Normalized FAD (B)
|
|
|
7,680
|
|
$0.09
|
|
$0.09
|
|
|
18,796
|
|
$0.23
|
|
$0.23
|
(A)
|
|
See end of press release for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to
net loss.
|
(B)
|
|
Normalized FAD, which does not reflect debt principal payments and
certain other expenses, does not represent cash available for
distribution to shareholders.
|
|
|
THIRD QUARTER 2018 GAAP RESULTS
New Senior recorded GAAP net loss of $20.3 million, or $(0.25) per
diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to GAAP net loss
of $14.5 million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, for the third quarter of
2017. The year over year decrease was primarily driven by lower net
operating income as a result of asset sales.
THIRD QUARTER 2018 PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
Total NOI decreased 25.1% to $40.7 million compared to $54.3 million for
the third quarter of 2017, primarily driven by approximately $292
million in asset sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 51 assets
transitioned from leased to managed in the second quarter of 2018.
Adjusted same store cash NOI decreased 2.0% year over year. This figure
represents the Company's entire portfolio of 133 assets, including the
51 IL assets that were converted from leased to managed in the second
quarter of 2018.
REFINANCING
In October, the Company completed the refinancing of a $720 million
secured loan (the "Loan") with Freddie Mac arranged through KeyBank Real
Estate Capital. The Loan has a term of seven years and bears interest at
LIBOR plus 232 basis points, an improvement of approximately 170 basis
points, or $12 million annually, versus the prior financing.
Additionally, the refinancing improved the Company's weighted average
debt maturity from three years to over five years.
STRATEGIC REVIEW UPDATE
As previously announced on February 23, 2018, the Board of Directors,
together with the Company's management team and legal and financial
advisors, has been exploring a full range of strategic alternatives to
maximize shareholder value. The Board formed a special committee (the
"Special Committee"), composed entirely of independent and disinterested
directors, to address certain aspects of the strategic review.
In connection with the strategic review, the Company retained J.P.
Morgan Securities LLC as its financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom LLP as its legal advisor. In addition, the Special
Committee retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as its independent financial
advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as its independent legal
advisor.
The strategic review has been a multi-step process, resulting in the
following previously announced initiatives: (1) the termination of
triple net leases and entry into new management agreements for 51 IL
assets in May 2018, (2) a re-set of the Company's dividend in August
2018, (3) the $720 million refinancing described above and (4) an
agreement in principle to internalize the Company's management function
in August 2018. The Special Committee continues to work with Fortress
towards definitive documentation for the internalization, and the
Company continues to prepare to be operationally ready for the
internalization by January 1, 2019. The agreement in principle with
respect to the internalization is non-binding, and there can be no
assurance as to when or whether the internalization will occur or its
terms.
THIRD QUARTER DIVIDEND
On October 29, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash
dividend of $0.13 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
The dividend is payable on December 21, 2018 to shareholders of record
on December 7, 2018.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For additional information that management believes to be useful for
investors, please refer to the presentation posted in the Investor
Relations section of the Company's website, www.newseniorinv.com.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Management will host a conference call on November 1, 2018 at 9:00 A.M.
Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877)
694-6694 (from within the U.S.) or (970) 315-0985 (from outside of the
U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please
reference "New Senior Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call." A simultaneous
webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a
listen-only basis at www.newseniorinv.com.
Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and
download any necessary software required to listen to the internet
broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available
approximately two hours following the call's completion through 11:59
P.M. Eastern Time on November 30, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (from
within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside the U.S.); please
reference access code "5197165."
ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real
estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing
properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018,
New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties,
with 133 properties across 37 states. New Senior is managed by an
affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment
management firm. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING
STATEMENTS
Certain information in this press release may constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation
statements regarding the Company's exploration of strategic alternatives
and the plan to internalize the Company's management, including, in each
case, with respect to the terms, timing, potential benefits, potential
costs and completion thereof, and the declaration or amount of any
future dividend. These statements are not historical facts. They
represent management's current expectations regarding future events and
are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are
beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties
relating to the Company's review of strategic alternatives and
announcement thereof and the Company's ability to successfully manage
the transition to self-management. Accordingly, you should not place
undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a
discussion of these and other risks and important factors that could
affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk
Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent annual
and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
which are available on the Company's website (www.newseniorinv.com).
New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not
possible for New Senior to predict or assess the impact of every factor
that may cause its actual results to differ materially from those
contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and
New Senior expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any
updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein
to reflect any change in New Senior's expectations with regard thereto
or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement
is based.
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
$
|
182,238
|
|
|
|
$
|
182,238
|
|
Buildings, improvements and other
|
|
|
|
2,352,135
|
|
|
|
|
2,329,524
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
|
(341,250
|
)
|
|
|
|
(275,794
|
)
|
Net real estate property
|
|
|
|
2,193,123
|
|
|
|
|
2,235,968
|
|
Acquired lease and other intangible assets
|
|
|
|
8,638
|
|
|
|
|
264,438
|
|
Accumulated amortization
|
|
|
|
(2,788
|
)
|
|
|
|
(249,198
|
)
|
Net real estate intangibles
|
|
|
|
5,850
|
|
|
|
|
15,240
|
|
Net real estate investments
|
|
|
|
2,198,973
|
|
|
|
|
2,251,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
157,365
|
|
|
|
|
137,327
|
|
Straight-line rent receivables
|
|
|
|
3,321
|
|
|
|
|
82,445
|
|
Receivables and other assets, net
|
|
|
|
41,352
|
|
|
|
|
37,047
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
$
|
2,401,011
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,508,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage notes payable, net
|
|
|
$
|
1,951,884
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,907,928
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
|
15,339
|
|
|
|
|
9,550
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
54,029
|
|
|
|
|
84,664
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
2,021,252
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,002,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and
none issued or outstanding as of both September 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Common stock $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized,
82,148,869 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30,
2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
898,135
|
|
|
|
|
898,132
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(519,197
|
)
|
|
|
|
(393,068
|
)
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
$
|
379,759
|
|
|
|
$
|
505,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
$
|
2,401,011
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,508,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resident fees and services
|
|
|
$
|
116,178
|
|
|
$
|
84,708
|
|
|
|
$
|
288,005
|
|
|
$
|
257,473
|
|
Rental revenue
|
|
|
|
1,582
|
|
|
|
28,247
|
|
|
|
|
37,825
|
|
|
|
84,741
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
117,760
|
|
|
|
112,955
|
|
|
|
|
325,830
|
|
|
|
342,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expense
|
|
|
|
77,066
|
|
|
|
58,609
|
|
|
|
|
192,675
|
|
|
|
176,861
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
22,373
|
|
|
|
35,126
|
|
|
|
|
73,619
|
|
|
|
108,587
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
29,268
|
|
|
|
23,898
|
|
|
|
|
76,946
|
|
|
|
70,469
|
|
Acquisition, transaction and integration expense
|
|
|
|
1,559
|
|
|
|
675
|
|
|
|
|
13,130
|
|
|
|
1,469
|
|
Management fees and incentive compensation to affiliate
|
|
|
|
3,688
|
|
|
|
3,824
|
|
|
|
|
11,127
|
|
|
|
14,402
|
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
|
3,219
|
|
|
|
3,958
|
|
|
|
|
10,111
|
|
|
|
11,695
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
58,544
|
|
|
|
672
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
|
782
|
|
|
|
1,484
|
|
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
1,645
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
$
|
137,955
|
|
|
$
|
127,574
|
|
|
|
$
|
438,346
|
|
|
$
|
385,800
|
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
22,546
|
|
Gain on lease termination
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
40,090
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(20,195
|
)
|
|
|
(14,619
|
)
|
|
|
|
(72,426
|
)
|
|
|
(21,040
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(20,299
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,539
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(72,729
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,313
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share of common stock(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.89
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.89
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
82,148,869
|
|
|
|
82,148,869
|
|
|
|
|
82,148,869
|
|
|
|
82,144,090
|
|
Diluted(B)
|
|
|
|
82,148,869
|
|
|
|
82,148,869
|
|
|
|
|
82,148,869
|
|
|
|
82,144,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share of common stock
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
(A)
|
|
Basic earnings per share ("EPS") is calculated by dividing net
income (loss) by the weighted average number of shares of common
stock outstanding. Diluted EPS is computed by dividing net income
by the weighted average number of shares of common stock
outstanding plus the additional dilutive effect, if any, of common
stock equivalents during each period.
|
(B)
|
|
All outstanding options were excluded from the diluted share
calculation as their effect would have been anti-dilutive.
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(72,729
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,313
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
73,654
|
|
|
|
108,698
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
9,396
|
|
|
|
6,997
|
|
Amortization of deferred revenue, net
|
|
|
|
2,346
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
Amortization of premium on mortgage notes payable
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(456
|
)
|
Non-cash straight-line rent
|
|
|
|
(5,192
|
)
|
|
|
(13,527
|
)
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(22,546
|
)
|
Non-cash adjustment on lease termination(A)
|
|
|
|
29,910
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
58,544
|
|
|
|
672
|
|
Provision for uncollectible receivables
|
|
|
|
1,630
|
|
|
|
1,719
|
|
Other non-cash expense
|
|
|
|
2,308
|
|
|
|
1,296
|
|
Changes in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables and other assets, net
|
|
|
|
(5,046
|
)
|
|
|
(1,072
|
)
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
|
5,789
|
|
|
|
3,945
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
10,916
|
|
|
|
7,304
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
111,526
|
|
|
$
|
71,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the sale of real estate, net
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
47,354
|
|
Capital expenditures, net of insurance proceeds
|
|
|
|
(13,605
|
)
|
|
|
(14,476
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
|
|
$
|
(13,605
|
)
|
|
$
|
32,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments of mortgage notes payable and capital lease
obligations
|
|
|
$
|
(16,063
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,304
|
)
|
Proceeds from mortgage notes payable
|
|
|
|
720,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayments of mortgage notes payable
|
|
|
|
(663,788
|
)
|
|
|
(27,968
|
)
|
Payment of exit fee on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
(51,886
|
)
|
|
|
(311
|
)
|
Payment of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
(13,663
|
)
|
|
|
(579
|
)
|
Purchase of interest rate caps
|
|
|
|
(341
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payment of common stock dividend
|
|
|
|
(53,400
|
)
|
|
|
(64,073
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
$
|
(79,141
|
)
|
|
$
|
(112,235
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
18,780
|
|
|
|
(7,421
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
|
157,485
|
|
|
|
97,517
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
|
$
|
176,265
|
|
|
$
|
90,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest expense
|
|
|
$
|
67,323
|
|
|
$
|
63,860
|
|
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing
Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of common stock
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
214
|
|
Capital lease obligations
|
|
|
$
|
273
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Furniture, fixtures, equipment and other improvements(B)
|
|
|
$
|
9,975
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
(A)
|
|
Primarily includes the non-cash write-offs of straight-line rent
receivables and net above-market rent lease intangible assets,
offset by the fair value of furniture, fixtures, equipment and other
improvements received by us as a result of the lease termination
with affiliates of Holiday Retirement.
|
(B)
|
|
Fair value of furniture, fixtures, equipment and other improvements
received by us as a result of the lease termination with affiliates
of Holiday Retirement.
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of NOI to Net Loss
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
$
|
117,760
|
|
Property operating expense
|
|
|
|
(77,066
|
)
|
NOI
|
|
|
|
40,694
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
(22,373
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(29,268
|
)
|
Acquisition, transaction and integration expense
|
|
|
|
(1,559
|
)
|
Management fees and incentive compensation to affiliate
|
|
|
|
(3,688
|
)
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
|
(3,219
|
)
|
Other expense
|
|
|
|
(782
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(104
|
)
|
Net Loss
|
|
|
$
|
(20,299
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to FFO, Normalized FFO, AFFO and
Normalized FAD
|
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(20,299
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
22,373
|
|
FFO
|
|
|
$
|
2,074
|
|
FFO per diluted share
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
Acquisition, transaction and integration expense
|
|
|
|
1,559
|
|
Other expense(1)
|
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
Normalized FFO
|
|
|
$
|
4,728
|
|
Normalized FFO per diluted share
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Straight-line rent
|
|
|
|
(175
|
)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
4,100
|
|
Amortization of deferred community fees and other(2)
|
|
|
|
1,147
|
|
AFFO
|
|
|
$
|
9,800
|
|
AFFO per diluted share
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
Routine capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(2,120
|
)
|
Normalized FAD
|
|
|
$
|
7,680
|
|
Normalized FAD per diluted share
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding(3)
|
|
|
|
82,616
|
|
(1) Primarily includes a loss associated with Hurricane Florence
and reduction in fair value of interest rate caps.
|
(2) Consists of (i) amortization of above / below market lease
intangibles, (ii) amortization of premium on mortgage notes
payable and (iii) amortization of deferred community fees and
other, which includes the net change in deferred community fees
and other rent discounts or incentives.
|
(3) Includes dilutive effect of options.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Year-over-Year Cash NOI (unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2017
|
|
|
3Q 2018
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
Same Store
NNN
Properties
|
|
Non-Same
Store NNN
Properties
|
|
Adjusted
Same Store
Managed
Properties
|
|
Non-Same
Store
Managed
Properties
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Adjusted
Same Store
NNN
Properties
|
|
Non-Same
Store NNN
Properties
|
|
Adjusted
Same Store
Managed
Properties
|
|
Non-Same
Store
Managed
Properties
|
|
Total
|
Cash NOI (1)
|
|
|
$1,372
|
|
|
$3,969
|
|
|
$41,055
|
|
|
$1,504
|
|
$47,900
|
|
|
|
$1,411
|
|
|
$0
|
|
$40,149
|
|
|
$0
|
|
|
$41,560
|
|
Triple net lease to managed adjustments(2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,962
|
|
|
-
|
|
5,962
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
106
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
106
|
|
Straight-line rent
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
175
|
|
Amortization of deferred community fees and other(3)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
(156
|
)
|
|
26
|
|
(146
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,143
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,147
|
)
|
Segment / Total NOI
|
|
|
$1,581
|
|
|
$4,374
|
|
|
$46,861
|
|
|
$1,530
|
|
$54,346
|
|
|
|
$1,582
|
|
|
$0
|
|
$39,112
|
|
|
$0
|
|
|
$40,694
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(35,126
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(22,373
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(23,898
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(29,268
|
)
|
Acquisition, transaction & integration expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(675
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,559
|
)
|
Management fees and incentive compensation to affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,824
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,688
|
)
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,958
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,219
|
)
|
Other expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,484
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(782
|
)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(104
|
)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$(14,539
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$(20,299
|
)
|
(1) For the period during which the properties were owned on a
triple net basis, cash NOI reflects the unaudited operating
results provided by the operator, as opposed to the rent recorded
by the Company, and excludes ancillary service revenue
attributable to a business that ceased operations over the course
of 2018.
|
(2) Primarily represents straight-line rent for the period during
which the properties were owned on a triple net basis.
|
(3) Consists of amortization of deferred community fees and other,
which includes the net change in deferred community fees and other
rent discounts or incentives.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The tables above set forth reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to net
income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measure.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a measure of historical or future
financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or
includes amounts that are not excluded from or included in the most
comparable GAAP measure. We consider certain non-GAAP financial measures
to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. GAAP
accounting for real estate assets assumes that the value of real estate
assets diminishes predictably over time, even though real estate values
historically have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result,
many industry investors look to non-GAAP financial measures for
supplemental information about real estate companies.
You should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to GAAP net
(loss) income, which is an indicator of our financial performance, or as
alternatives to GAAP cash flow from operating activities, which is a
liquidity measure, nor are non-GAAP measures necessarily indicative of
our ability to satisfy our funding requirements. In order to facilitate
a clear understanding of our consolidated historical operating results,
you should examine our non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP net
(loss) income as presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements and
other financial data included elsewhere in this report. Moreover, the
comparability of non-GAAP financial measures across companies may be
limited as a result of differences in the manner in which real estate
companies calculate such measures, the capital structure of such
companies or other factors.
Below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures presented
herein.
NOI and Cash NOI
The Company evaluates the performance of each of its two business
segments based on NOI. The Company defines NOI as total revenues less
property-level operating expenses, which include property management
fees and travel cost reimbursements. The sum of the NOI for each segment
is total NOI, which the Company uses to evaluate the aggregate
performance of its segments.
The Company defines Cash NOI as NOI
excluding the effects of straight-line rent, amortization of above /
below market lease intangibles and amortization of deferred community
fees and other, which includes the net change in deferred community fees
and other rent discounts or incentives. We believe that NOI and Cash NOI
serve as useful supplemental measures to net income because they allow
investors, analysts and management to measure unlevered property-level
operating results and to compare our operating results between periods
and to the operating results of other real estate companies on a
consistent basis.
Same store NOI and same store cash NOI include only properties owned for
the entirety of comparable periods. Properties acquired, sold,
transitioned to other operators or between segments, classified as held
for sale during the comparable periods are excluded from the same store
amounts. Accordingly, same store results exclude the performance of the
51 assets that were transitioned from the triple net lease segment to
the managed segment as a result of the lease termination in May 2018.
Adjusted same store cash NOI adjusts same store cash NOI to include
properties transitioned from the Company's triple net lease segment to
the managed segment during the comparative periods. For the period
during which the properties were owned on a triple net basis, cash NOI
reflects the unaudited operating results provided by the operator, as
opposed to the rent recorded by the Company, and excludes ancillary
service revenue attributable to a business that ceased operations over
the course of 2018.
FFO and Other Non-GAAP Measures
We use Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Normalized FFO as supplemental
measures of our operating performance. We use the National Association
of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. NAREIT
defines FFO as GAAP net income (loss) excluding gains (losses) from
sales of depreciable real estate assets and impairment charges of
depreciable real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization,
and after adjustments for unconsolidated entities and joint ventures to
reflect FFO on the same basis. FFO does not account for debt principal
payments and is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to satisfy
such payments or any other cash requirements.
Normalized FFO, as defined below, measures the financial performance of
our portfolio of assets excluding items that, although incidental to,
are not reflective of the day-to-day operating performance of our
portfolio of assets. We believe that Normalized FFO is useful because it
facilitates the evaluation of our portfolio's operating performance (i)
between periods on a consistent basis and (ii) to the operating
performance of other real estate companies. However, comparability may
be limited because our calculation of Normalized FFO may differ
significantly from that of other companies, or because of features of
our business that are not present in other companies.
We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding the following income and
expense items, as applicable: (a) acquisition, transaction and
integration related expenses; (b) the write off of unamortized
discounts, premiums, deferred financing costs, or additional costs, make
whole payments and penalties or premiums incurred as the result of early
repayment of debt (collectively "Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of
debt"); (c) incentive compensation recognized as a result of sales of
real estate; (d) the remeasurement of deferred tax assets; (e) gain on
lease termination; and (f) other items that we believe are not
indicative of operating performance, generally reported as "Other
(income) expense" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Management also uses AFFO and Normalized FAD as supplemental measures of
the Company's operating performance.
We define AFFO as Normalized FFO excluding the impact of the following:
(a) straight-line rents; (b) amortization of above / below market lease
intangibles; (c) amortization of deferred financing costs; (d)
amortization of premium on mortgage notes payable and (e) amortization
of deferred community fees and other, which includes the net change in
deferred community fees and other rent discounts or incentives. We
believe AFFO is useful because it facilitates the evaluation of (i) the
current economic return on our portfolio of assets between periods on a
consistent basis and (ii) our portfolio versus those of other real
estate companies that report AFFO. However, comparability may be limited
because our calculation of AFFO may differ significantly from that of
other companies, or because of features of our business that are not
present in other companies.
We define Normalized FAD as AFFO less routine capital expenditures,
which we view as a cost associated with the current economic return.
Normalized FAD, which does not reflect debt principal payments and
certain other expenses, does not represent cash available for
distribution to shareholders.
