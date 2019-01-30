[October 31, 2018] New Relic Announces Country Manager to Lead Presence in Japan

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced the appointment of Shinichiro Konishi as Representative Director and Japan Country Manager for New Relic K.K., solidifying New Relic's commitment to the Japanese market. Based in Tokyo, Mr. Konishi joins New Relic from Salesforce where he held multiple leadership roles for sales and alliance efforts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005915/en/ Shinichiro Konishi (Photo: Business Wire) "New Relic is helping address some of the most important challenges that Japanese companies are facing today, including adopting the cloud and delivering a compelling digital experience," said Mr. Konishi. "The visibility that New Relic offers its customers and partners is critical to digital transformation, and I'm thrilled to join the company to help deepen its presence in Japan." "New Relic has already made an impact with so many innovative businesses across Japan such as Rakuten, JapanTaxi, Dwango, Cybozu, Mixi, and Sansan, but we believe we're just getting started in this exciting market," said Erica Schultz, chief revenue officer, New Relic. "With Konishi-san's experience in Japan, we're confident that we'll be able to drive deeper customer adoption in the region and success with our global partners such as AWS." Earlier this year, New Relic announced that it is establishing New Relic K.K., a joint venture between New Relic and Japan Cloud, to meet the demands of the growing number of companies in Japan that are looking to solve business-critical issues around mastering the complexity of modern software. To learn more, visit here.



New Relic is hiring. To learn more about careers in Japan, visit here. For more information on New Relic K.K. please visit: newrelic.com/japan.

About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's presence in Japan, including its ability to help organizations in the Japanese market. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005915/en/

