|[October 31, 2018]
New Relic Announces Country Manager to Lead Presence in Japan
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced the appointment of
Shinichiro Konishi as Representative Director and Japan Country Manager
for New Relic K.K., solidifying New Relic's commitment to the Japanese
market. Based in Tokyo, Mr. Konishi joins New Relic from Salesforce
where he held multiple leadership roles for sales and alliance efforts.
"New Relic is helping address some of the most important challenges that
Japanese companies are facing today, including adopting the cloud and
delivering a compelling digital experience," said Mr. Konishi. "The
visibility that New Relic offers its customers and partners is critical
to digital transformation, and I'm thrilled to join the company to help
deepen its presence in Japan."
"New Relic has already made an impact with so many innovative businesses
across Japan such as Rakuten, JapanTaxi, Dwango, Cybozu, Mixi, and
Sansan, but we believe we're just getting started in this exciting
market," said Erica Schultz, chief revenue officer, New Relic. "With
Konishi-san's experience in Japan, we're confident that we'll be able to
drive deeper customer adoption in the region and success with our global
partners such as AWS."
Earlier this year, New Relic announced that it is establishing New Relic
K.K., a joint venture between New Relic and Japan Cloud, to meet the
demands of the growing number of companies in Japan that are looking to
solve business-critical issues around mastering the complexity of modern
software. To learn more, visit here.
New Relic is hiring. To learn more about careers in Japan, visit here.
For more information on New Relic K.K. please visit: newrelic.com/japan.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding New Relic's presence in Japan, including its
ability to help organizations in the Japanese market. The achievement or
success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are
based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and
are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and
changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results,
performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed
or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on
factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and
the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the
filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New
Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk
Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be
obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
