New Event Series for the Strategic IR Officer Begins with Focus on Activism and Investor Engagement
[October 31, 2018]

The New York Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI NY) will launch "The Strategic IRO" event series on November 19 with a panel discussion on shareholder activism and the changing dynamics of shareholder outreach.

In contrast to the headline trend of active to passive, a rising tide of progressive investment philosophies is expanding the role of activism. In 2018 YTD, activists initiated 145 campaigns, deploying an all-time high $40 billion of capital. Both active and passive investors underpin this trend. There are 112 full-time activist funds globally, but 662 investors made public demands in 2017; only 54 of these investors use activism as their main strategy. With the amplification of active portfolio management across the spectrum of active and passive funds, the need for proactive, strategic shareholder engagement is paramount.

The Strategic IRO will develop a framework to address strategy, governance, social, environmental and other advancing agendas throughout the investment community.

Key discussion topics:

  • How should companies assess vulnerabilities from an investment perspective?
  • What are the new trends in evaluating current shareholder profile, such as index concentration, stock lending and part-time activism?
  • How should IROs tailor engagement tactics - materials, timing, participants - for different types of investors, such as index, active and quantitative managers?
  • How do IROs strike the right balance between "self-directed" outreach and sell-side roadshows?
  • Why should IROs integrate ESG issues into shareholder engagement?
  • How should IROs incorporate governance outreach and consider direct engagement between the Board of Directors and shareholders?
  • How should companies think about transitioning traditionalIR discussions to more meaningful conversations about long-term strategic growth and corporate vision?



By addressing these topics, our panelists will accentuate best practices and practical solutions to further the quality of dialogue between corporations and their shareholders. Through this engagement, IROs will be better-equipped to foster strategic dialogue across the investment landscape.

Visit the NIRI NY website to find out more and register: http://www.niriny.org/events/event-calendar/event-details/2018/The-Strategic-IRO-Changing-Dynamics-of-Shareholder-Outreach-Inside-the-Mind-of-the-Buy-Side/default.aspx


About NIRI New York (http://www.niriny.org)

NIRI New York is the largest chapter in the NIRI network. Our unique position at the crossroads of the world's largest financial center and a broad base of Fortune 500 and other leading companies, enables us to attract a dynamic membership base, deliver cutting edge programs featuring our industry's most respected leaders, unparalleled peer-to-peer networking opportunities and access to thought leadership across multiple channels. Visit http://www.niriny.org/join/join/default.aspx to join NIRI NY today.

