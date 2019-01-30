|
|[October 31, 2018]
|
New Event Series for the Strategic IR Officer Begins with Focus on Activism and Investor Engagement
The New York Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI
NY) will launch "The Strategic IRO" event series on November 19 with a
panel discussion on shareholder activism and the changing dynamics of
shareholder outreach.
In contrast to the headline trend of active to passive, a rising tide of
progressive investment philosophies is expanding the role of activism.
In 2018 YTD, activists initiated 145 campaigns, deploying an all-time
high $40 billion of capital. Both active and passive investors underpin
this trend. There are 112 full-time activist funds globally, but 662
investors made public demands in 2017; only 54 of these investors use
activism as their main strategy. With the amplification of active
portfolio management across the spectrum of active and passive funds,
the need for proactive, strategic shareholder engagement is paramount.
The Strategic IRO will develop a framework to address strategy,
governance, social, environmental and other advancing agendas throughout
the investment community.
Key discussion topics:
-
How should companies assess vulnerabilities from an investment
perspective?
-
What are the new trends in evaluating current shareholder profile,
such as index concentration, stock lending and part-time activism?
-
How should IROs tailor engagement tactics - materials, timing,
participants - for different types of investors, such as index, active
and quantitative managers?
-
How do IROs strike the right balance between "self-directed" outreach
and sell-side roadshows?
-
Why should IROs integrate ESG issues into shareholder engagement?
-
How should IROs incorporate governance outreach and consider direct
engagement between the Board of Directors and shareholders?
-
How should companies think about transitioning traditionalIR
discussions to more meaningful conversations about long-term strategic
growth and corporate vision?
By addressing these topics, our panelists will accentuate best practices
and practical solutions to further the quality of dialogue between
corporations and their shareholders. Through this engagement, IROs will
be better-equipped to foster strategic dialogue across the investment
landscape.
Visit the NIRI NY website to find out more and register: http://www.niriny.org/events/event-calendar/event-details/2018/The-Strategic-IRO-Changing-Dynamics-of-Shareholder-Outreach-Inside-the-Mind-of-the-Buy-Side/default.aspx
About NIRI New York (http://www.niriny.org)
NIRI New York is the largest chapter in the NIRI network. Our unique
position at the crossroads of the world's largest financial center and a
broad base of Fortune 500 and other leading companies, enables us to
attract a dynamic membership base, deliver cutting edge programs
featuring our industry's most respected leaders, unparalleled
peer-to-peer networking opportunities and access to thought leadership
across multiple channels. Visit http://www.niriny.org/join/join/default.aspx to
join NIRI NY today.
LinkedIn (News - Alert): NIRI
NY Group
Twitter (News - Alert): @niri_ny
YouTube (News - Alert): NIRI
NY Chapter
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005624/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]